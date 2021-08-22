Letter: Vietnam 2.0

Vietnam 2.0
To me, it looks like we funded the Taliban, or whatever they have called themselves over the last 20 years. It’s obvious we were never propping up an Afghan government. It appears we were funding the war for both sides.
Our soldiers, just like 50 years ago, did their jobs. The Vietnam veterans were told we were stopping communist aggression in southeast Asia. And we know how that turned out. Did we stay in Afghanistan for revenge for 9/11?
Can we call this “Vietnam 2.0”? It took us twice as long for the same results. Again, we fight a money war. Soldiers are expendable today just like the rumble in the jungle.
If we are going to fight these foolish money wars and put our soldiers in harm’s way, we need to have a commitment to fight without our hands tied.
Again, we learn a hard lesson that freedom is not free. There are only two defining forces in the world. There are only two defining forces (who) have ever offered to die for you — Jesus Christ for your sins and the American soldier for your freedom!
God Bless our troops and God bless America!
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater