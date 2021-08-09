Letter: Volunteering is therapy

Time spent volunteering is therapy
I volunteer for three hours once a week at Caring and Sharing. To me it is a good way to help people and help myself. To me, it is therapy. I get to meet people, walk and talk. I really do not call it volunteering. I call it therapy, because at 90-plus years of age, I would be home without talking or doing very little moving around.
I’m not lonely. My mobility is much better, and I’m gaining strength because I move around instead of sitting around.
As long as I’m able to get around, I hope I will still be able to do this type of therapy for a long time. Even though I need help doing chores at home, my time at Caring and Sharing is rewarding. Thanks to Janice Bunt for her advice and help and for giving me the opportunity.
— Dorothy Templeton, Longview