Letter: Vote Democrat?

Vote Democrat?
You should vote for the Democrats if you: Want a drag queen to read to your kindergartener’s class; want your third-grader to be told that a boy can be a girl and a girl can be a boy; want your sixth-grader to be allowed to switch genders without your permission or knowledge; want your eighth-grade daughter sharing a locker room with a boy who identifies as a girl; want your senior daughter to miss her chance for a college track scholarship because she had to compete against a boy.
— Robert Sprouse, Longview