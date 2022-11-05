 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Vote Democrat?

Vote Democrat?

You should vote for the Democrats if you: Want a drag queen to read to your kindergartener’s class; want your third-grader to be told that a boy can be a girl and a girl can be a boy; want your sixth-grader to be allowed to switch genders without your permission or knowledge; want your eighth-grade daughter sharing a locker room with a boy who identifies as a girl; want your senior daughter to miss her chance for a college track scholarship because she had to compete against a boy.

— Robert Sprouse, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

TODAY’S BIBLE VERSE

“Every person is to be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.”

Romans 13:1