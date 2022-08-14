Letter: Voting down PACT Act

Voting down PACT Act
The voting down of the PACT Act for veterans’ health care doesn’t surprise me. For whatever reason just a month earlier there had been more than enough support to pass it. You will never know what some privileged coward promised for the senators’ votes proving a very important point. You can figure it out.
If this country continues to treat veterans like second class citizens, what is the answer? I hate to think what could happen without support of our young people wanting to serve.
Being a Vietnam veteran, we were told after being exposed to Agent Orange it was non-toxic to humans. Besides the battles of war, toxins are still killing my veteran brothers.
Politicians play political games if it benefits them. Sadly they play with veterans’ lives. It’s a matter of life or death for veterans, and they don’t get a vote.
It really doesn’t seem to matter if it’s veterans’ lives or innocent children in a classroom with their teachers being killed. It’s a lot easier and beneficial for the politicians to continue to kick the can down the road. It seems to justify drawing a paycheck.
For veterans’ health care, the price should never be too high to take care of them and their families.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater