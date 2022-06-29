Letter: We are less safe now

We are less safe now
It was the 40th anniversary on June 12 this year of the million person march in New York Central Park against nuclear weapons.
At that time we were made aware that the possession and proliferation of these monsters created for the survival of humanity. We had movies like “Dr. Strangelove,” “On the Beach” and “The Day After Tomorrow.” President Reagan and Premier Gorbachef reduced nuclear stockpiles and nuclear arms treaties were initiated.
Now we see nothing about the ever-present danger — there are no movies; treaties have lapsed and not been renewed; and a nuclear arms race has begun. Nuclear scientists have moved the Doomsday clock to 100 seconds until midnight. We are less safe now from nuclear annihilation than then, and the U.S. plans to spend over a trillion dollars modernizing our nuclear arsenal. Plus, the proxy war with Russia is putting the danger of escalation to the use of nukes is at an all-time high.
Join us Sunday, July 3, at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 11 a.m. at 2301 Alpine Road for a video shown at the rally 40 years ago. It is more relevant now than ever.
— Jerry King, Longview