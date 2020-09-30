Letter: We can't handle four more years

Four more years?
I want to congratulate you for writing an excellent letter to the editor printed in the Sept. 27 issue of the Longview News Journal. Thank you for telling it like it is.
“Four more years?” is a question that millions of Americans should seriously consider come Nov. 3rd, 2020. The United States of America cannot survive another “four more years” of the grifter in the White House. A man who reportedly is a billionaire and only paid $750 in taxes for 2016 and 2017. I paid more in taxes in one year than Trump did in two, and I don’t make billions each year.
Be prepared to be scorned, ridiculed and criticized by the Trump lovers in response to your letter. How dare you criticize their beloved president? In their eyes, he can do no wrong — or they really just don’t care. Or they don’t have enough intelligence to see what he is doing to our democracy, the Constitution, the environment, the scientists and medical experts in regards to COVID-19, Social Security, Medicare and the Supreme Court, etc.
But remember, Trump loves the uneducated. They come to his political rallies, refuse to wear masks and believe the pandemic is a hoax. I can tell you one thing for sure, I will not be ingesting or injecting disinfectant or bleach as a cure for COVID-19.
I just wish Trump would have competed on the game show “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” That would have been a comedy classic for the ages.
There have been too many lies and false statements from the Stable Genius. God help us all!
— Lavelle Crow, Gilmer