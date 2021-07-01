Letter: We the people

We the people
On July 4, we celebrate the momentous day our forefathers declared independence from the British. Later, these same patriots created another unique document, the Constitution of the United States of America to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”
This year, I witnessed an incumbent president encourage followers to march upon the Capitol to shut down proceedings to peacefully transition from one administration to another. Now, elected officials have joined the attacks on our representative government with lies and baseless conspiracies.
I’m an immigrant who earned my citizenship. I proudly served in the Army. My son and grandson were officers in the Air Force and Navy, respectively. We all took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. I once believed those of us who took the oath did so seriously. It appears many who also took the oath did so with fingers crossed behind their backs.
To this day, reading the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the Constitution and documents like Lincoln’s Gettysburg address brings a lump to my throat.
This Fourth of July, please read these documents to remind yourself that “We the People” own the responsibility to ensure “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
— Luis Celerier, Longview