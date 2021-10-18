Letter: Welcome to the new Venezuela

Welcome to the new Venezuela
I could not believe my ears when I watched a local morning broadcast blaming the nation’s energy woes on COVID-19.
The blame for this mess is solely on President Biden. He has been at war with our nation’s energy companies from Day One of his presidency. He shut down the Keystone pipeline. He ordered the drilling for energy in the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve to cease. Drilling on federal lands is also banned. This is harmful because the federal government owns 30% of all our land.
No longer can a company get a 10-year lease on drilling. Biden dropped it down to five years. This makes making a profit impossible, so why try. Being a progressive, I’m sure Biden does not understand that principle. His administration begged OPEC to produce more energy and was turned down.
Biden is not the first President to deal with COVID-19. President Trump dealt with it longer than Biden has been in office. He did so with our economy shut down, and we did not have an energy problem. So, then along comes Biden’s war on energy, and this is the end result of his progressive policies. If he does not alter course it will only get worse for us, and all I can say is welcome to the New Venezuela, America.
— Gerald Green, Longview