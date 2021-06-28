Letter: What Biden has done

Independent candidate
OK, I didn’t vote for either Trump or Biden, and I wish everyone had done this by choosing an independent candidate. This letter is to those who said or thought ridding ourselves of Trump would change things for the better. Let’s look at what has not changed when Biden took over six months ago.
Biden promised to restore the Iran peace deal, the JCPOA. Now he has not, although Iran said it would return to the deal if U.S. dropped the sanctions. The U.S. added conditions that Biden knew Iran would never accept, which puts on a path to a new Middle East war. So, no change there.
Did Biden drop charges on Julian Assange? No, he did not.
Did Biden drop the blockade on Cuba as Obama had done? No, he did not.
Did Biden drop the insistence that Juan Guaido was president of Venezuela, although he received not a single vote from the Venezuelan people? No. Same deal.
Did Biden drop sanctions on 30 nations and the leaders of the International Criminal Court? No. The sanctions remain.
Did Biden reduce bloated obscene military spending? No. He increased it over Trump’s spending.
Did Biden honor the peace deal that Trump made to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May. No. In fact, now 650 troops will remain indefinitely.
Did Biden just shut down 32 websites that voice dissenting opinions or are from disfavored nations? Yes, he did.
Are kids still in cages at the border? Yes they are.
So …
— Jerry King, Longview