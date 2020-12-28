Letter: What Biden won't do

What Biden won’t do
I think I have more honesty in one paragraph of my letter than a year’s worth of John Foster editorials (column, Sunday). Just saying.
Well here goes. What to expect from a Biden presidency. Will he restore the Iran peace deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action? No. Will Biden renounce the first use of nuclear weapons? No. Will Biden restore diplomacy with Russia and restore the vital nuclear arms treaties that have ended under Trump? No, not after years of continued Russiagating, which he will continue. Will Biden cut bloated and obscene military spending? No. He will most likely increase it. Will Biden propose a comprehensive immigration policy and push for that? No. There are too many political points to be had by continuing the status quo. Will Biden push for any progressive policies, especially providing a healthcare plan that will help those without insurance or access to our healthcare system? No, likely not. Will Biden end sanctions on any of 30 countries which are starving thousands? No. He may increase them. Will Biden pursue diplomacy with Iran and Venezuela and not threats and more sanctions? Likely not.
Call me cynical and all but in things the average citizen should be concerned about, things won’t change much. I take him at his word on this. You see, when it gets down to it, there really is not a lot of difference between the Republican Party and the Democratic Party.
— Jerry King, Longview