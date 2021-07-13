Letter: What could go wrong?

Nuclear weapons
The U.S. plans to spend 1.2 trillion dollars — 1,200,000,000,000 dollars — on new and better nuclear weapons. This is insanity because if a nuclear war ever occurred, all human life would be extinguished from the planet.
We have enough nukes now to destroy ourselves and everyone else on the planet a hundred times over. In the 1960s after the Cuban missile crisis, we had movies to alert us to the danger.
For example, “Dr. Stangelove,” “On the Beach,” “7 Days in May,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” and several “Twilight Zone” episodes showed a possible end of the world wrought by nukes. Yet, instead of dismantling the beasts to make the world safer, we are doubling down on mutually assured destruction.
To give but one example of this insanity, we are going to build 12 new nuclear armed submarines, and each will be armed with cruise missiles and 224 nuclear bombs each six times more powerful than the ones dropped on Hiroshima.
What could go wrong when you have a declining American empire armed to the teeth with these nuclear weapons? And our doing this encourages other nations to get more nukes as well.
And both Democrats and Republicans support this insanity.
— Jerry King, Longview