Letter: What God desires in a government

What God desires in a government
Dear fellow people of faith in God, the travesty that we call “the 2020 presidential election” is out of our hands now. It is in the hands of lawyers, judges, politicians and the media — referred to in Ephesians 6:12 as “principalities, … powers, … rulers of the darkness of this world, … spiritual wickedness in high places.” And they are ushering in a truly demonic governance whose allies threaten death, riots, firings and blackballing on those who support or defend President Trump.
But just as I was wringing my hands over this, John 14:1 came to mind. “Let not your heart be troubled. You believe in God. Believe also in Me.” This world is still His kingdom to rule. What things are out of our hands, He can overturn by direct intervention (Mark 9:29) when we fast and pray asking Him to do so.
Please be part of this spiritual warfare. Take a day (sunset to sunset works best for me) and take nothing but water ... you needn’t pray all day. Just take several times during the day to pray ... other times to meditate on what God desires in a government (Proverbs has a lot to say about God’s will in this) ... pray for the actors ... pray believing, expecting that God will intervene on behalf of His people. This is an “I believe, help Thou my unbelief” moment for God’s people, Mark 9:24.
— Robert Bauman, Longview