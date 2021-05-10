Letter: What is acceptable?

Hope for justice?
It is said if a tree falls in the forest and no one is there does it make a sound? If a crime is committed against a group and it is not reported or accurately reported, is there any hope for justice?
Recently Israel increased its genocidal actions against Palestinians by ordering all Palestinians to be evicted from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. More than 550 people will be thrown into the streets to make room for Jewish settlers.
Also this is the month of Ramadan, the Muslim high holy month, so when there were thousands of worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque, Israeli riot police charged into the mosque with stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets. Eighty-three Palestinians were hospitalized, but no Israelis suffered injuries. It was the same for the protests with the home-eviction demonstrations, only Palestinians were arrested. None of the mob shouting “Death to Arabs” was arrested.
Do these occurrences sound like clashes between equally matched forces with the Palestinians being the cause of the “clashes”? Well, that was the way it was reported (if at all) in U.S. media, while 330 Congressmen and women sign a letter declaring that aid to Israel should not be reduced regardless of human rights violations. Does it seem we have accurate reporting of what is happening? Does it seem someone decides what it is acceptable for us to hear/read?
— Jerry King, Longview