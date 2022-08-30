 Skip to main content
Letter: What separates us

What separates us

The only thing that really separates people is belief or non-belief in Jesus Christ.

Our skin color is different because God made it that way.

— Jenny Collins, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.”

Romans 15:7