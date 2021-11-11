Letter: What's wrong with the Longhorns?

What’s wrong with the Longhorns?
I have been a proud Texas Longhorn fan since I moved to Austin to join the UT faculty in 1978.
But I must be honest: Saturday’s loss to Iowa State was humiliating. Sadly, Texas may be one of the nation’s worst second-half teams, being outscored Saturday 27-0 in the second half.
The Longhorns have gone from having an average season to a disastrous one. A once national powerhouse has become a mediocre program. While I continue to believe that Steve Sarksian is a good coach, he has some explaining to do. Why is our performance so bad? Is it the fault of some assistant coaches? Are the players not sufficiently motivated? Have they not bought into the new system? Surely the problem can’t be just poor recruiting (UT continues to have a top 10 recruiting class)?
Perhaps there is a lesson here for UT: Rather than seeking just the top players nationally, many of whom come to Texas to increase their chances of going to the NFL, Texas should recruit less highly ranked players who will be excited and motivated to play and willing to be developed by an outstanding coaching staff.
Whatever the reason, I hope Sarkisian will do some reflecting and be accountable.
— Richard Cherwitz, Austin