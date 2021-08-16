Letter: When to protect, intervene

When to protect or intervene
Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan. For centuries, all with internal conflicts and corrupt governments. All a mess before, during and after United States intervention, with waste of American treasure and lives.
History reveals parts of our world will not change from a mess, no matter what, and others will continually improve. It is up to us to learn how to prosper and go on, or repeat and suffer from what will not change.
In 1968, I militarily served in the rural bottom tip of South Vietnam. Our government said we were there to preserve its independence. The Vietnamese District Chief took me for a canal ride. With his imperfect English, he said, “One day, I ride on this canal from here to Hanoi. Don’t you know? Vietnam be one country one day.” Another time, he informed me, “South Vietnam and America fight first military, second economic, third politic. South Vietnam leadership very bad. North Vietnam fight first politic, second economic, third military. North Vietnam leadership very good. North Vietnam win, South Vietnam lose.” On April 30, 1975, Vietnam quickly fell after United States departure.
We should protect our country from attack, but not intervene where it will not change.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview