Letter: Who came to play?

‘Came to play’
Coach Lou Holtz used the analogy of a football player who “came to play” to describe President Donald Trump.
We understand the meaning don’t we? He was talking about one who gives 110% on every play regardless of the cost, pain, opposition, the odds, etc. Great analogy! Trump is a man who “came to play!”
I could always tell when Obama “came to play,” as he would roll up his sleeves! That spoke volumes didn’t it! Oh, give me a break! Talk about a”top-water” kind of man. The above analogy used by Holtz could never be used for Obama or for “O-Biden!” They never gave it their all! They did truly “play” at being president and vice president! It wasn’t in their DNA to sacrifice, sweat, build, “put America first,” or deny themselves anything. Seems there was always something greater to do than the job they were elected to do. In my opinion!
Woody Allen was quoted way back when with, “90% of life is just ‘showing up.’ “ Not necessarily true! With what we face today, people have got to do more than just “show up.” Biden has been merely “showing up” for 47 years and has yet to make a difference. It takes people like Donald Trump, who give it their all everyday, every minute, in spite of being fought and opposed every step of the way. Aren’t you glad that Donald Trump “showed up” for work and “came to play” to “make America great again?” I know I am, and I appreciate Coach Holtz calling that to my attention.
— Buddy Bankhead, Carthage