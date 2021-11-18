Letter: Who's our president?

Who’s our president?
About 60% of the country appears to have an unfavorable view of President Joe Biden (poll numbers). I actually pity the man. It’s obvious he isn’t 100% in his mental acuity. Unbelievably obvious.
My concern is what behind-the-scenes unelected committee or group is actually acting as the president with Biden being nothing more than a puppet or talking head.
When Biden goes off script or God forbid calls on a non-preapproved reporter, he has said many times he will get “in trouble” for doing so.
When off script and he says something that could actually be considered bipartisan, the next day a statement is issued by the White House “clarifying” that statement. Usually it’s a 180-degree reversal.
Forget the terrible inflation; forget the appearance of weakness our enemies see; forget a crippling “green” energy policy; forget the trillions of new debt we can’t afford: Who is actually our president?
— Amos Snow III, Longview