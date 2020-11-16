You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why parade for Trump?

Why parade for Trump?

I am not entirely clear why Trump supporters felt as if driving around town Saturday with flags hanging out of their trucks, blaring their horns and holding up traffic, would have some impact on the election results.

I suppose people have to go through the denial stage of the grief process before they get to acceptance. But really, they don’t have to make the roads unsafe for others while doing it. It’s bad enough they help to continue the spread of COVID by going around in public maskless.

— Thomas Wagner, Jefferson

Today's Bible verse

“Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business