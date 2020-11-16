Letter: Why parade for Trump?

Why parade for Trump?
I am not entirely clear why Trump supporters felt as if driving around town Saturday with flags hanging out of their trucks, blaring their horns and holding up traffic, would have some impact on the election results.
I suppose people have to go through the denial stage of the grief process before they get to acceptance. But really, they don’t have to make the roads unsafe for others while doing it. It’s bad enough they help to continue the spread of COVID by going around in public maskless.
— Thomas Wagner, Jefferson