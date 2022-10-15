Letter: Widen a stretch of Longview road

Widen a stretch of Longview road
Anyone who has traveled down Pine Tree Road southbound from Greggton Methodist Church has noticed how the road is a nice four-lane road, with a center turn lane. That is, until you come where it crosses Loop 281.
The remaining few blocks south of the loop to U.S. 80 then narrow to two lanes, with minimal shoulders. Due to the large influx of traffic, it would be good common sense for the city to widen that short stretch of road to four lanes to match the aforementioned segment of Pine Tree Road.
I realize that widening would crimp a few businesses for parking, but this would be a wise use of eminent domain: to enlarge and expand that bottleneck. It is only a few blocks, but a well-traveled stretch of Pine Tree Road.
It is something that should be mapped out, planned and done. It would promote safety in the long run and enable smooth traffic flow.
Bottlenecks are always places where accidents happen. That is one bottleneck that sorely needs an upgrade. It is a vital traffic artery.
— James A. Marples, Longview