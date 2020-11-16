Letter: Wrong side of history

Wrong side of history
I must give Art Strange (letter, Sunday) the benefit of the doubt and allow that he submitted his defiance-of-the-facts opinion in Sunday’s paper, prior to the Pfizer announcement that a vaccine for COVID-19 has passed its trials and only awaits FDA approval.
This happened because President Trump initiated operation Warp Speed. Pfizer was awarded a 1.95 Billion dollar deal in July to be a participant. President Trump gathered leaders in the business, health and government sectors to make this possible, not only for the good of America but also the world.
Joe Biden will be merely a caretaker of this historic achievement. That is true also with the record-breaking economic recovery taking place currently.
Vietnam has a population less than one-third of the USA, comparing their COVID-19 results with America makes little sense. Vietnam also has a big malaria problem, most of the population probably takes hydroxychloiquine as a preventative. A retrospective by the Henry Ford health Clinic in Detroit, proved hydroxychloiquine is very effective in cutting the death rate among severely ill COVID-19 patients. Joe Biden ridiculed President Trump for promoting this drug. Once again, Joe Biden is on the wrong side of history.
I’m afraid you are as well, Art. One factor that led up to the 2009 financial crisis, was the repeal of the Glass/Steagal Act. Bill Clinton signed the repeal. Democrats that voted for the repeal were, Chuck Schumer, Dianne Feinstein, John Kerry and, yes, Joe Biden.
— Gerald Green, Longview