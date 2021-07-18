Letter: Young among nations

Young among nations
I am blessed to live in the United States of America, with the best but imperfect democracy. Here and abroad, the fight continues to preserve and improve our American system of government.
History calls for our citizens’ corrections. Internally, we will continue to lose fear of each other, to hear and heed the voices of the majority who work for the betterment of all, and to live in peace to prosper together. Probably still imperfectly. But that kind of government by and for its people will survive, prosper and draw others to match it.
The United States is young among nations. It is naive to expect countries to throw off their cultures and ways of thousands of years and embrace democracy. Yet, we can make it clear we do not tolerate threats to us, which we will always prepare ourselves to defeat. And, we can have relations that benefit us and other countries, if mutually desired.
With the preceding in mind, our internal divisions will lessen and our unwanted nation building will cease. Vietnam and Afghanistan are examples. We will support those who, with us, choose to perfect their democracies. We will defeat internal and foreign enemies.
— Frank Supercinski, Longview