Owner at risk
This letter is a response to Joanne Tuttle (Letter, Sunday), whose elderly mother has been knocked down several times by loose dogs while out getting her newspaper.
Joanne: I am truly alarmed at what has happened to your mother. I’m glad she was not more seriously injured. I hope that she and you will take precautions to protect her and ensure her safety. But what you wrote to the dogs’ owners was not nearly strong enough.
Every dog owner needs to know that any injury caused by a dog in a public place puts the dog’s owner at risk of a lawsuit. You might say that such owners are begging to be sued. Last report I read, the average settlement in such lawsuits is more than $30,000. And if there were to be a fracture or other serious injury requiring hospital care, that amount would be much higher.
— Carol Blair, Gladewater