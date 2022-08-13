Lightfoot: A puzzle to solve

Have you ever had that feeling that keeps repeating itself over and over? A few thoughts of significant worry have been rolling around recently. They seem to be most vibrant at bedtime.
For example, why has Washington, D.C., ruptured a robust economy? It may be we shouldn’t worry. After all, the president tells us how great things are. Somehow, that rings pretty hollow with the housewife buying groceries or the husband filling up his vehicle to go to work. DEBIT #3
Where have all the journalists gone? When was the last time you heard, read or saw a news report you felt confident with? What happened to the fundamental questions regarding any news event: what, where, why and when? It seems the major news media has decided their job is to sell us a constant stream of far-left-leaning political drivel.
And how about those children or grandchildren of yours in school? It seems the basic skills we older folks were taught so we could work, earn and be successful have vanished from the pages of our school books, replaced with “touchy-feely” stuff, and don’t you dare ever hurt someone’s feelings. EDUCATION #6
Does it bother you how God is being systemically removed from our lives? We have always practiced the separation of church and state. Nowhere in our history is it recorded that any specific religion was to be taught. Americans have always been free to worship as they please or not. Yes, we are a nation built on biblical principles. Without them, we would become a lawless state, with people constantly rioting and burning private property showing no respect for local police and individual rights. RELIGION #7
Gun control is the answer to putting down the violence being screamed by the media and left-wing politicians. The government must take control of all privately owned firearms in our country. Disarming law-abiding people will stop the mayhem created by those who steal and use guns illegally. GUN CONTROL #4
And what about welfare programs? Is it possible many of these programs with big flashy titles were designed and passed by Congress not so much for the good of the people but as a method of tying up large blocks of voters? Have entire neighborhoods and cities been turned into dangerous ghettos from these so-called “help people” programs? WELFARE #5
Is removing our health care from the private sector and placing it more and more under big government control making it better? What about the billions of wasted dollars spent on repetitive and unnecessary paperwork required by bloated agencies that continue to grow ? A huge financial burden is placed on our providers requiring them to raise prices and limit services through needless paperwork. Of course, the government must hire more and more people to handle the paperwork they require. Some high-level politicians tell us more government control will lower the cost of health care and make it universal Some high-level politicians tell us more government control will lower the cost of health care and make it universal show poverty on the increase at every level, with 11.4% living under the poverty level. At the same time, income is lower by 3%. Under today’s high inflation level, fuel prices through the ceiling and grocery and clothing costs rising daily, many are concerned that the poverty level will be much higher next year. POVERTY #2
Finally, since politicians learned it is much easier to defeat a strong opponent with hatred rather than issues, we have become a severely divided nation with no healing in sight. CLASS WARFARE #8
It harkens back to the words of a man who never held a legitimate job before politics but today has an estimated net worth north of $70 million. His famous promise to “fundamentally change the United States of America” is starting to ring true.
Barack Obama was tutored under the teachings of Saul Alinsky, who coined the phrase “community organizer” and wrote the book “Rules for Radicals.” Written in 1971, the book is known as the playbook of subversive tactics designed to take society from capitalism to socialism. Bill and Hillary Clinton, Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn are just a few of Alinsky’s adherents.
Although Alinsky laid out 12 rules, eight have become most popular among his supporters. They are:
1. Health care — Control health care, and you control the people
2. Poverty — Increase the poverty level as high as possible; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you provide everything for them to live.
3. Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you can increase taxes, which will produce more poverty.
4. Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way, you are able to create a police state.
5. Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
6. Education — Take control of what people read and listen to and what children learn in school.
7. Religion — Remove the belief in God from the Government and schools.
8. Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent, and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
The few thoughts of significant worry rolling around recently have revealed themselves. Read the bold heading at the end of each troubling thought. Puzzle solved. No sleep tonight!