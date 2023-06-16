Lightfoot: An open letter to President Trump

Dear Mr. President,
Sir, I am writing you today as a strong, about-to-be former supporter. I say former, as you have quit being a leader and sound more like a woke Democrat than a Republican.
You have the golden opportunity to show what a good, strong, positive leader should be. Instead, you have sunken to using attacks and avoiding debates with potential candidates rather than telling us why you should be reelected.
Why have you replaced leadership with ego-ship?
For example, your attack ads against Governor De Santis look like they are produced by one of the cutthroat, Democrat political media companies.
Mr. President, please tell me why you should be reelected. Applause lines don’t get it for me. I live in Texas, and the border is a big issue. At one of the very few times you have been in Iowa during this caucus season, I heard you asked about closing the southern border. You responded, “I’ll have it closed 45 minutes after I’m elected.” Your line was followed by great applause.
Pure ego-ship. You smiled and applauded for yourself.
I do not care about applause lines; I want to know what you intend to do. Are you going to add more customs agents, enforce existing laws, continue building the fence, or take other executive actions to tighten the border? Please tell me, what do you intend to do?
That is called leadership.
Please tell me how you intend to deal with China and the petroleum situation in our country, including refilling the petroleum reserve. Are you going to rebuild our military?
Sir, I want to hear meaningful answers to these questions. Not a laugh line or demeaning another candidate. And on that subject, show up at the debates. They are an excellent way to show what you stand for, believe in and will do to accomplish those goals.
It appears to this old farm boy that your priorities have switched from the United States first to Donald Trump first. That is a massive disease in Washington, D.C., and I am sorry it appears you have the symptoms of being infected with the virus.
Please, Mr. President, millions of us have lost confidence in you. We want to see our country turned around, turned away from this rush towards socialism and making the American citizen a servant of the government.
You, sir, have the ability to right that wrong.
However, by using the far-left tactics of the Democratic Party to simply destroy a candidate rather than discuss issues and tell the American people what they stand for, you are stooping to their level and not providing the American people with the authentic leadership that we expect from a president regardless of their political party.
Mr. President, you have experience working with people worldwide and have been one of the best presidents in modern times who can step forward and take us back to real America. A better version of the wonderful America I grew up in. The America I want to leave my children and grandchildren, not the mess we are in and the direction we are headed today.
Please, sir, hang your ego hat on the hall tree, put on your leadership cap, and tell us what you want to do for our country and how you intend to do it. Not funny names or little jokes demeaning other people in the primary.
They all have ideas about what to do to make things right. They must have the opportunity to express their views rather than waste valuable time fighting back your ridicule and criticism.
If you continue on your current line, you will split the Republican Party even further and guarantee defeat in the next election.
Many of us who voted for and supported you are disgusted and fed up with our current political situation. We are likely to stay home and not vote. We feel defeated before the election even happens.
Why?
Because you are attempting to split rather than strengthen the Republican Party. As a voter, I want you and all the other candidates to tell us what they are about, what they believe in, what their view is for the future, and specifically, how they intend to solve the problems that face our nation.
And then, when the primary is over, we can all gather behind the winner and have a much better chance of electing a conservative instead of a socialist liberal as our next president.