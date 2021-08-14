Lightfoot: 'Hey, mom'

Once again, the pro-abortion fight in the U.S. Congress has heated up. What is known as the Hyde Amendment, basically preventing the use of tax dollars to fund abortions, has been stripped from passing legislation.
Perhaps, there is one voice in this debate that has not been heard.
“Hi, Mom. This is me here, in your tummy. Would you please take a minute to listen to me?
“I won’t take but a few seconds of your time.
“Please, Mom. Will you listen?
“First of all, I had absolutely nothing to do with my being here!
“Regardless of the circumstances, Mom, you have nurtured and fed me for nearly nine months. The food has been really good, and I have grown.
“I am so anxious to see this new world you are bringing me into. Will I grow up to be a farmer, a merchant or maybe a doctor or lawyer? Wow, that would be neat. You know, I might know the cure for cancer or any of the other terrible diseases that plague the world. Shoot, I might even be the first person to ever land on Mars.
“Hey, Mom. What if I grew up and became the President of the United States? Now that would be a trip you and I could enjoy.
“Of course, Mom, I will have to be born first and then grow up before doing any of these things.
“Okay, I’m going to try and sound like a grown up now. Regardless of the reason I am here and just ready to take my first breath of air, is there really a valid reason why I can’t be born? Just one?
“You know I have heard about this thing called adoption. I don’t know all about how it works, but I think you would go ahead and let me take that first gasp of air, then some nice people would take care of me and see that I found a good home with parents who care. I think that’s how it works.
“That would be great for me. And I think it would be great for you, too. Maybe someday in the future we could get together again to just say hello, and I love you.
“Please, Mom. Think it over real good. With putting me up for adoption there would only be one thing in your life to feel bad about or haunt you forever or maybe even forget.
“If you don’t give me this chance to live my life, then I think you will be forever haunted by making a mistake .
“Well, I will just wait now to see what you decide.”
I was born in a home for unwed mothers. In my mind, this is not an imaginary one-sided conversation. It happens every day, many times per day.
My adoptive parents were a wonderful farm couple who could not bear children of their own. They raised me to be a responsible person. I have enjoyed and been blessed with an exciting, interesting and fruitful life.
Having ridden this rock, we call Earth, nearly 83 times around the Sun provides a person with a perspective not seen by younger folks. That perspective only comes with age.
A final chapter to this story. Several years ago, I met my birth mother. She was a warm, wonderful lady who had lived a very tough life. She became pregnant at the tender age of 19. Knowing she had no means by which to raise me, she checked into the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers in Sioux City, IA.
And, like they say, the rest is history.