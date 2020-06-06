Lightfoot: Isn't this land we love worth healing?

My voice has been silent for quite some time. However, I am moved to comment on our current situation in this country we all love.
Quite frankly, I am irritated, a bit confused, very tired of coronavirus lockdown, appalled and, quite honestly, a good bit frightened.
With a little classic country music playing in the background (Glen Campbell singing his 1968 hit “Wichita Lineman” at the moment), my mind is taken back to a far better time in the USA.
It was a peaceful place with people talking to each other and settling differences through discussion and debate. Politics was a rough and tumble business, but the people did not hate each other. The two major parties worked together on ways to make the country better. They didn’t always agree, but they discussed the issue and took the best of both sides’ ideas and ended up with a final product that was usually better than either side had projected.
Social media and cable TV was not bombarding us each day with so-called news. Journalists were reporting the news accurately and without bias. Facts were not left out of stories to create a political spin one way or the other.
People were not attacking each other on social media where they could remain anonymous and not have to take even a hint of responsibility for the mean and outrageous things they were writing. People’s reputations were not being destroyed by some unknown, less than human, attacker.
I have been watching TV and postings on the internet with my brain turned off to what anyone is commentating, just studying the pictures and videos. A few old country boy’s observations of what it looks like through these old eyes that have traveled on this rock we call Earth around the sun nearly 82 times:
A nation in turmoil, plagued with a terrible virus that’s probably from China, an uproar over the senseless killing of a black man in Minneapolis by a man that, according to his record, should never have had a badge and a gun in the first place, politicians seeking our country’s highest office using the unrest for political advantage and stirring the hatred for political gain, black Americans releasing their frustration with the lifestyles they feel they have been forced to live by white people, rioting and destruction being organized and driven by well-financed and well-organized outside interests.
Good cops and military doing their best to calm things down and protect the property of innocent people, almost as many white people as black folks marching in peaceful and lawful protest, in some cases protesters are practicing social distancing, protesters are saying their piece, a right protected by our Constitution, many signs that say “black lives matter.” Yes, they do. In fact all lives matter. Police holding hands with protesters and bowing with them in recognition of George Floyd, my guess being they are praying for the Floyd family, the memory of Mr. Floyd and asking God to step in and end this foolishness.
Looking back at the last two paragraphs the first thing that struck me was the negative one is much larger than the positive one. It would be easy to throw up our hands and admit defeat.
As a nation, we cannot do that. There is way too much at stake here, primarily the future of our kids and grandkids.
It’s time for those of us, black and white, who realize there have been many injustices to get off the coach, turn off the TV and get out and make a difference. No, we are not going to riot and burn, rather we are going to join hands with each other and build a peace and confidence in the USA that has never been heard before.
We are going to get the message to our elected officials in the best way we can, invoking term limits by letting anyone who’s been in Congress over 12 years know in uncertain terms that they are going to be defeated by someone that puts the country first and their own welfare way down the list. Is that not what our ancestors did? They gave up personal wealth and privilege to carve a new, vibrant and free country out of the woods.
Black and white people are going to work together to change the government programs that have caused so much hardship in our black communities by keeping the black population in poverty. Change the programs that were devised by politicians not for the purpose of helping people, but rather for the object of buying votes.
We are going to provide and require vocational education to those in our ghettos so they can work their way out of poverty with decent jobs rather than selling drugs and other illegal activities. Not with programs devised to buy votes, but with institutional change designed to lift people up, generate pride and create a good, legitimate income acquired by gainful employment in a vibrant and growing economy.
We are going to go to those in leadership positions and demand they quit the hatred and spreading of descent. Yes, take it straight to them, in their faces so there is no misunderstanding of the people’s intent.
Sound too ambitious? Not if you love this country and want to save her from a government that controls everything you do, including the way you think. Too ambitious if you don’t want your children and grandchildren to live under the iron fist of a government that has no respect for individual rights? Too ambitious for a country ruled by an elite class that lives in luxury while the rest of us suffer in poverty? Too ambitious to save your job or small business? Too ambitious to keep us from turning into a Third World country?
I don’t care what denomination or church you may belong to, we all have to pray, and pray hard, for a peaceful resolution to the tragedy we are in. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “and if my people, over whom my name has been invoked, being converted, will have petitioned me and sought my face, and will have done penance for their wicked ways, then I will heed them from heaven, and I will forgive their sins, and I will heal their land.
Don’t you believe this land is worth healing?