Lightfoot: Leave the soil better than you find it

Sitting here in “God’s waiting room,” a sobering thought has struck me: My generation has fallen short. As a member of the Silent Generation, born between 1925 and 1945 and nestled between the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers, it seems we have been too reticent for too long.
Growing up on a farm taught me to always care for the soil and leave it in better condition than I find it. This is the secret to a prosperous future.
Following WWII, America underwent a period of growth that established it as the world’s dominant superpower for the following decades.
In the same vein of thought, are we setting our children up for success in the future? As Proverbs 22:6 advises: Train up a child in the way he should go. And when he is old, he will not depart from it.
No matter what your thoughts are on the Bible, Proverbs 22:6 rings true for everyone — your kids will follow your lead. That’s why it’s so important to set a good example and work hard to instill essential values in your children. It’ll help ensure they stay on the right path as they grow up.
In 1776, our founding fathers believed that people with different perspectives should engage in respectful discussions and debates to find solutions that promote national progress. As a participant in this debate, your primary duty is to serve your country. Prioritizing the nation’s interests over personal gain or advantage is essential. The term “serving” should be taken seriously as it implies a willingness to prioritize the country’s needs before your own.
A person with a different point of view than yours is the “loyal opposition” rather than an “enemy.” Sadly, that does not exist in today’s national political climate.
Our Silent Generation could have better taught the following Baby Boomers about respecting different viewpoints. And maybe the Baby Boomers didn’t pass on that lesson to the current generation, either.
The true meaning of “serve” has disappeared from our national conscience, except for our military, many dedicated government employees and law enforcement. Sadly, we are watching our Department of Justice weaponized into a political tool. Lady Justice needs to have her blindfold readjusted.
The furor surrounding Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump should not be happening. The situation did not materialize overnight. Despite their differences, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump should prioritize their country over political affiliations and work together to find common ground for the nation’s good, arriving at solutions to benefit all the land. After all, that is the intent of the Constitution.
The two men are exact opposites.
Mr. Trump was wealthy before entering politics and did not take his presidential salary, donating it to the National Park Service and various federal departments. His estimated net worth today is $2 billion.
Mr. Biden came from very modest means, graduated law school, worked a couple of years in a law firm, and then entered politics at age 28 when he was elected to the New Castle, Pennsylvania, City Council. Two years later, in 1972, he was elected to the U.S. Senate. Fifty-two years later, Mr. Biden collects the $400,000 presidential salary plus about $250,000 in annual pension payouts. Forbes places his net worth at $10 million.
The two men should be the “loyal opposition” and not “enemies.”
We cannot solely place the fault on them. Our country is deeply divided due to hate politics that have been allowed to run rampant. Political consultants have chosen to attack their opponents personally rather than address the pressing issues. This deliberate tactic has contributed to the divide we witness today, a problem that has persisted for quite some time.
The “destroy them to beat them” strategy started in the late 1970s to early 1980s. From personal experience, one of my opponents falsified our marriage documents to make our son appear illegitimate. The purpose: drive a wedge between me and my many Christian and Catholic supporters. It was a terrible thing to do to our high school-age son just for the sake of winning a political election.
If our Silent Generation had been louder and worked harder to see that our children were dedicated to carrying the values of respect and honesty, that there are right and wrong and severe consequences for breaking the rules forward, maybe, just maybe, we would not be in the downward spiral we are today.
Leave the soil better than you find it. Just sayin’.