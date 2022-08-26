Lightfoot: Political fundraising a necessary bipartisan pain

There is one bipartisan issue Democrats and Republicans are both faced with: fundraising. It is an election year, and both political parties are clamoring to fill their campaign war chests.
Much of the money will come from a political action committees (PAC). Republicans tend to get their PAC contributions from conservative groups and small businesses. By contrast, Democrats receive most PAC contributions from labor unions and liberal groups.
Thus far in the 2022 election cycle, the Democrats have eight PACs that have donated more than $2 million each. Republicans are lagging, with only one PAC contributing $2.4 million. The National Association of Realtors PAC has supported Republicans and Democrats; however, it gave an edge to the Democrats.
Ideological PACs also contribute significant amounts of money. For example, the American Federation of Teachers has donated $2.4 million, and Planned Parenthood has donated $737,786 to the Democrat Party.
On the Republican side of the street, the leading donor is the Majority Committee PAC at $2.4 million and the National Shooting Sports Federation at $512,180.
Closer to home, in the Texas gubernatorial race, Democrat Beto O’Rouke has outraised Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rouke has raised $40.9 million as opposed to $37 million poured into Abbott’s coffers.
The most shocking number is something a few miles north of $3 billion that will be spent on federal elections alone. Add in state and local elections, and the number gets even more significant. All said and done, it would buy an awful lot of Texas barbecue!
These numbers will change as election time nears.
The text bell on your cell phone is likely going off like a freight train’s air horn as it approaches a dangerous crossing. That’s especially true if you have ever donated to candidates, sent them a letter or email, called their office or passed them on the street.
With the invention of social media, the possibility of your name being picked up for someone’s prospective donor list has increased dramatically. A little trolling of Facebook, Instagram or any other social media site will quickly identify people who associate with your political party.
In the old days, mass mailing was the only resource available other than volunteers making telephone calls to raise money of any consequence. Mass mailings were expensive, and the net of each contribution was dramatically reduced.
Today’s office holders and office seekers have more efficient ways to raise money. One tool is the robocall.
And with the invention of texting, a much more aggressive fundraising method has poked up its pretty little head. Lists of telephone numbers are quickly uploaded to a computer. The fundraising message is typed in, the operator presses a key on their keyboard, and thousands of text messages take to the airways.
Political fundraising angst is the same for both major parties. It is challenging and complex work, but both the Rs and the Ds must do it. It is a necessary bipartisan pain for both.
One final thought. Now that we have had this bipartisan civil chat, why don’t we work together to turn down the fire under the rhetoric? The hatred being fanned is dividing us as a nation, equal to the Civil War. The end result cannot be good. Let’s debate civilly over whether to paint the bridge red or blue rather than destroy it and leave no way to cross the river.
One political party drinks from the left bank of the river, and the other party drinks from the right bank. Both are drinking from the same water. Are we not all Americans like the water in the river, with a left bank and a right bank? Do we not depend upon each other for the food we eat, the clothes we wear and a wonderful community to live in with varied places of worship?
Is it not time we started repairing our priorities by putting God first, country, family, community and self, in that exact order?
The repair work can only begin when we approach it in a bipartisan manner. It’s time to be Americans first, and then we can debate about what color to paint the bridge. How about half red and half blue in parallel lines reaching the entire span of the bridge? The blue line is on top on one side, the red line on the other. Then all Americans may cross over the river from either side.