Lightfoot: Political process needs understanding, civility

Mr. John Foster, although we have never met, please sir, let me respond to your questions posed on this page last week.
You said out of hand that my opinions were, as you put it, “HOGWASH.”
Thank you for being so understanding and willing to listen to another person’s opinion. I also appreciate your constructive criticism.
OK, time to stop being facetious and give some serious questions, serious answers.
One of your “questions” addressed how I felt when I saw the video of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The answer is quite simple: awful, disgusted, angry and sad!
As an American and a former police officer, I was appalled at this display of abuse and drastic overuse of deadly force.
The person with his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck should never have had a gun or badge in his possession. He had a long record of abuse. This should have been caught and followed immediately by his removal from the Minneapolis Police Department.
Sadly, it did not.
In any hiring practice, whether police departments or private sector business, history will tell you there are always some bad apples who get through. Perhaps it’s time to examine police hiring and monitoring policies across the country.
Would this approach to hiring and monitoring individual police activity completely solve the issue? The answer is an emphatic “no.”
The big question is who should develop and enforce these new hiring routines. It certainly is not the federal government.
The result would be a new regulatory agency that would hire hundreds, if not thousands, of federal employees, and the waste of dollars would be incredible.
If you question that, take a look at the burdensome federal regulations on the health care industry. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) conducted audits into the system when I was in Congress some 24 years ago, and those audits returned evidence of vast amounts of wasted money .
When the OMB audits were conducted, the wasted dollars were in the billions. When Congress was informed of this issue, absolutely nothing was done.
Why?
The House and Senate were under the control of the Democrat Party, and the federal employees union is one of the Democrats’ largest supporters.
In all honesty, the Republicans have done nothing to correct the situation either. The waste of tax dollars today is tremendous, and no one in Congress seems to care.
Mr. Foster, you asked why I didn’t mention Democrats like Bob Kerrey.
For anyone not familiar with Mr. Kerrey, he was a Vietnam War veteran serving as a Navy SEAL and later governor of Nebraska and a U.S. senator.
Mr. Kerrey and I were good friends. I was raised in southwest Iowa right across the Missouri River from Nebraska. As a result, we had a lot of common interests.
The point I was trying to make was: Where have the Democrats like Mr. Kerrey disappeared to?
Bob and I would sit down and have long discussions about the problems facing our country and our states. We did not agree on everything, obviously, as we represented different points of view.
However, we would put aside our differences and have a good honest discussion about a particular issue.
Today, there is little cooperation or honest, legitimate work taking place in Congress. Sadly, the attitude is, “It’s my way or the highway.” This accomplishes absolutely nothing.
You see, Mr. Foster, the issue I was addressing is where are the solid, old-line Democrats like, I suspect, you, who have never espoused any of the beliefs being offered by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and now Joe Biden? Those beliefs are so far left as to want to overthrow the country and turn us into a totally socialist state.
To an outsider like myself, it appears the good, solid old Democrat Party has been hijacked by the very extreme liberal left
.
Don’t get me wrong — the Republican Party has its own problems. In fact, I’m seriously considering switching to an independent when it comes to party affiliation.
I know good people are out there, and I am more than willing to work with them to bring peace, understanding and civility back to our political process.
I think it’s time you and I sit down and share a few donuts and coffee while discussing ways to make America better. Sorry about the donuts, but once a cop, well, old habits are hard to break.