Lightfoot: The war at home

As we watch the first televised war in our history unfold on TV, American hearts are broken, witnessing the brutality unleashed on innocent citizens, especially the very old and very young.
The deliberate targeting of schools, daycare centers and a theater known to house women and children seeking refuge from the continuous beatings from bombs and rockets is beyond belief. That the leader of any country could be so unfeeling, heartless and devoid of any reasonable human emotion is difficult to comprehend.
As the bombs fall and rockets strike their targets in Ukraine, we have a war of our own going on here at home.
Prior to Putin deciding to destroy a small country so he could control it, a bitter war was waging between Democrats and Republicans. It is a war about power and control, not what our forefathers planned 245 years ago. George, Ben, Tom and the rest of the men who gathered to form the structure of our Constitution envisioned people from all segments of America sending representatives to a Congress where the lively and robust debate would produce reconciliation of different ideas into a sound structure supporting all Americans.
It worked for 200 years. However, times in America have taken a dramatic, and in my opinion, a tragic change. Instead of governing, Democrats and Republicans are now battling over power and control. The intense hostility between the two parties is deliberately fanned with outright hatred.
When the political operatives that make millions of dollars advising and conducting campaigns discovered they could get away with defeating an opponent using hate rather than issues, the hatred fire was lit. It is much easier to beat a formidable opponent by building hatred against that individual rather than sell the issues and plan supported by their candidate, who may support issues and ideas objectionable to a member of that candidate’s own party.
Hate produces blindness to the truth.
Adding to the hatred issue are members of Congress who have become comfortable there, thus shifting their priorities from country first to me first. They are not bad people — they have just allowed their priorities to move away from the original purpose in Congress.
The result is a vast system of government regulations and power that tend to grow themselves from within. This growth is due to rules and regulations the 4 million bureaucrats write to protect themselves. If you are in my age group, you remember when working in a government job was not rewarding in terms of salary and benefits. Your work was a service to the country and not yourself. Today, federal government jobs are some of the best in our country, with good salaries and benefits beyond what most private companies can afford.
Thomas Jefferson warned us when he said, “The course of history shows that as a government grows, liberty decreases.”
We have not learned from the most excellent teacher on the planet — history.
We, Democrats, Republicans, and Independents, have allowed the current war between our two major parties to escalate. As voters, we have not paid enough attention to the people we have elected and their priorities.
As citizens, the current situation in Congress happened due to the inaction of the person staring back from the bathroom mirror each morning.
Perhaps the horrible war in Ukraine will serve as a force to unite us. As an old man who has been a party to history for nearly 84 years, I sometimes wonder if the war in Ukraine is a so-called “false flag” to draw us into conflict with Russia, thus giving Putin an excuse to push his button launching hypersonic nuclear missiles at the US. Russia and China would love to take us over.
It is time for our legislators to stop fighting for power and unite, putting God and country as their top priority.
The war between the political parties must cease. For the good of our country and the world, our politicians must forge a treaty to start working together as our country’s founders intended.
The greatest good we can do for our country today is to heal its political party divisions and make us one people again with respect for our different viewpoints. Stop the fight for power to satisfy a political ambition — Americans united to save America.
Thomas Jefferson: “That liberty which is to go to all, and not to the few or the rich alone.”