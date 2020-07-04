Lightfoot: Turning barn sour

I don’t know if I am just barn sour from being locked down with the COVID-19 shutdown or I’m just getting old and crabby.
Since the governor told us folks over the age of 80 to stay home until this virus thing improves, I have watched far more television than is good for any reasonable person.
As far as the news is concerned, I’ve found that watching it with the sound turned off is the only acceptable way. If you just watch the pictures and don’t have to listen to the biased announcers, you get a pretty good idea of what is going on.
This leaves the mind a lot of time to try and digest what is really happening in our country.
These old eyes have ridden this rock we call Earth almost 82 times around the sun. That time span has covered war and peace as well as everything in between. Our freedom has never been in a more perilous position than it is today.
You see, I remember working in Congress with patriotic, America-loving Democrats. We certainly didn’t see eye to eye on most of the issues, but we had debates, discussions and compromise to work out our differences, not insurrection and violence. Many of us were good friends.
Today, none of that is present. Instead we have hatred, gridlock and are a prime target for activists who want to turn our country into something we have always fought against around the world.
And that is what I am seeing just watching the pictures on TV with the sound off.
These are not peaceful demonstrators for Black Lives Matter. These are not people who have peaceful change in mind. They are Marxists, revolutionaries that are well funded, organized and hell bent on taking over our country.
No one has condemned the disfigurement and destruction of statues and other historic monuments. Companies have been shamed into changing logos and trademarks.
I’m not a fan of Rush Limbaugh. However, he is the first one with a national podium from which to preach that has come out with the truth.
This was a posting on Facebook attributed to him:
“Folks, this is not about the Confederacy. It’s not about slavery. It’s not about being offended by statues. That’s not what is happening here. What’s happening is a bunch of Marxists, under the guise of Black Lives Matter and Social Justice and whatever other groups are out there, are literally trying to tear this country down — not insult it, tear it down, tear it apart, rip it apart.”
Well, Rush, you pretty well hit the situation squarely on the head.
This begs the question, “When will anyone on the other side of this argument finally take a stand for freedom and America?”
It also begs the questions of what is happening on the Democrat side of the aisle. Their brand has been stolen and is being used for things that the Democrats I know and consider friends would never stand for.
Where are the Democrats who are real patriots?
Where are the Democrats who have worn a military uniform?
Where are the Democrats who have lost family members fighting in wars to protect this country?
Where are the Democrats who I used to debate serious issues with and then we went out to dinner together?
Where are the Democrats who love this country as much as I do?
Where are the Democrats whose children and grandchildren will be saddled just like mine with the enormous debt this country will have to pay?
Where are the Democrats I used to worship beside and praise God?
Where are the Democrats who will come forward and fight side by side with me to remove the anarchists, traitors and others on the dark far left side who are hellbent on destroying our country?
Where are the Democrats who will come forward and reclaim their good name?
I’m an old man, but I will stand beside you and fight this fight until freedom and the American way win.