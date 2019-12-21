Litterski: A different sort of Christmas wrapping

Christmas is not always merry, happy and bright, a time for giving and sharing; sometimes it is a season of sadness, depression, greed and don’t forget guilt. Christmas is a mixture of emotions just as it is a blend of Christian traditions and a pagan celebration of the winter’s solstice.
The other day as I was sitting by a window watching a squirrel hide acorns, I thought that I should be getting ready for Christmas — shopping, baking, wrapping gifts I hadn’t yet bought. But then I saw another squirrel relaxing and watching the first.
It was then I thought of the candy wrapper I kept hidden in the pocket of my brown hand-me-down woolly winter coat after a certain Christmas way back in 1942. It’s crazy, I realize now, that I should remember that and yet I can’t find the electric bill that needs to be paid tomorrow. Perhaps it is so because the empty candy wrapper incident happened at a time I was growing up and experiencing more emotions. Including guilt.
My family were members of the Swedish Covenant Church; early Christmas morning we would attend a service called Julotta, which means Christmas morning in Swedish. World War II was darkening Christmas festivities that year, the fields were bare of snow, and coffee, sugar and gasoline were rationed. Fortunately, my father had enough gas in the old Willys to get us to the church, which was two towns away. My mom was busy stuffing a huge turkey and baking. I was the only one in my large family who got up early to go with Dad.
It was a beautiful service with Mrs. Ingstrom playing the old pump organ with her daughter singing “Oh Holy Night.” The sermon was short, the beautiful Christmas story. I almost cried when I blew out my candle.
It was just getting light when we came out of church and, miraculously, it was snowing. The air was clean and crisp and cold and I was happy and proud and feeling spiritual.
When we drove into Crete, our town, dad stopped at Cushman’s Candy Store. He gave me a dollar and said to get the Chicago Tribune, an Old Timers cigar for him and candy for me. A candy bar, a very special gift, was my choice. I was going to save the candy, an Oh Henry! bar, and share it with my little sister. But I was hungry so took a nibble, then another nibble, and shamelessly finished it. I hid the empty wrapper in the pocket of my woolly brown coat.
When Dad and I walked into the kitchen of our old farm home, it was warm and smelling good with the turkey in the oven and Swedish pancakes for breakfast stacking on the back of the stove. The coffee was brewing and all of my brothers and sisters were getting the table ready for breakfast. I always loved that Christmas breakfast, but I didn’t eat very much. The candy had left a bad taste in my mouth.
The empty wrapper stayed in the pocket of my coat for days, yea weeks, a reminder of my selfishness. Like I said, Christmas is not always a time of giving and sharing; it could be a time of unhappiness with a little guilt edging in, and maybe some growing up and watching the other squirrels.