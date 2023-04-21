Mack and Stoudt: State must stop limiting local revenue growth

As your elected leaders, we recognize the impact our decisions have on the everyday lives of our residents. As such, we have striven at both a county and city level to keep taxes low, limit debt and provide professional services to our residents.
Undoubtedly, the collection and use of taxpayer dollars is one of the most important and divisive decisions we make on an annual basis. But, while no one likes taxes, it’s important for folks to realize the many vital services we provide with these funds. Also, it’s key that residents realize that most of those dollars don’t support city or county services.
Over the past two decades, the politicians in Austin have been slowly but steadily taking away your ability to make decisions for our community at your local level. For years, we have made the decisions as you have guided us, but we may no longer have that autonomy.
One key example of this is the state’s efforts to restrict our ability to generate revenue in 2019 under the guise of the Truth-in-Taxation legislation. In the past Legislature, Austin limited the amount our property tax rate could change and this session are considering capping the growth of appraised values.
This makes communities more reliant on sales tax, which is a more volatile revenue source and effectively punishes cities like Longview by making it more difficult for us to sufficiently maintain community investments. It also penalizes counties like Gregg County that have prioritized paying as you go with no debt.
Property tax and sales tax collections for Gregg County, Longview and the state of Texas are included in the accompanying chart along with sales taxes collected to fund drainage, which is allowed by the state to reduce property tax burden and sales taxes collected to fund economic development, which was approved by voters.
So, together, the city will bring in about $58.8 million in sales and property taxes, while the county will bring about $43.9 million in sales and property taxes.
Those dollars along with various fees and fines pay for city services like 24/7 EMS, fire and police protection. The fund our 34 public parks, 10-miles of connected trails and three recreation centers. They pay for animal services, the library, code compliance, environmental health, housing, streets, traffic. They also pay for our judges, sheriff’s office, district attorney, jail and roads.
In contrast, the state of Texas gets 6.25 cents, or about $218 million, of the sales tax collected in Gregg County. Think about that. The state receives almost twice the amount of money you pay in city and county sales and property taxes combined and almost 3.5-times the amount from sales taxes alone.
Statewide, the Texas budget surplus is expected to reach $32.7 billion in 2023, due in large part to sales tax collections. The state is now looking for ways to spend the money it will bring in.
While the state has taken moves to help buy down the property tax rates for school districts, no such support has been given to cities and counties. Instead, the state has consistently restricted our ability to collect revenue.
In short, we need your help. If you want to be able to make decisions locally, we need you to speak up. Our voice only goes so far, and if you want to maintain your control of Longview instead of politicians in Austin telling you how you may run our community, speak out today.