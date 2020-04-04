Marples: After COVID-19, we should erect firewalls of caution for the future

The Staff of Hermes, or caduceus, is symbol carried by Hermes Trismegistus in Greek-Egyptian mythology. It was carried by heralds, or messengers. In Roman lore, the same staff was entwined by two snakes. It was associated with the planet Mercury and a symbol of alchemy and astrology. It was an emblem supposedly guiding merchants, shepherds, and gamblers.
At some point, it became confused with the Rod of Asclepius, which has only one snake and never depicted with wings. It was originally the symbol denoting medical doctors and health care workers. However, society as a whole eventually accepted the caduceus as the medical arts symbol even though that was a mistake. It had become too commonly associated with doctors to rectify the historical error. Even now, doctors accept it.
I applaud Longview and Texas leaders for thinking ahead during this awful COVID-19 health emergency, which originated in China and spread quickly around the globe. I also applaud Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a calm demeanor and decisive implementation to contain the spread of the virus.
Once this crisis subsides (and we all pray it subsides sooner rather than later), I hope that not only the city, but citizens in general will modify their behavior to be more ready to respond prudently in the event of a similar pandemic or other unforeseen paralyzing dilemma in the future.
I applaud retailers that have their stores at night to allow for replenishment of inventories and those that have discouraged hoarding of things as varied as toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Such hoarding has left some store shelves empty for other customers.
We are all in this together, and, granted, this is a free country. But we may have to slightly curb our “wants” for the public good. It is a public-safety issue.
All citizens, whether they are babies, middle-agers or senior citizens need adequate protection when crisis strikes. I just hope that future emergency preparedness will encompass far more precautions than we have seen in this one. This needs to be done in churches, restaurants, schools and virtually all public settings. We have learned what social distancing is. Once things return to near normalcy, hopefully we can relax it a bit. However retaining a tiny bit of personal space is a good thing in my estimation.
Furthermore, public displays of affection needn’t be considered a routine. It doesn’t hurt to reduce handshaking, hugging, embracing, kissing, etc. Now, between lovers or married individuals or those in a close kinship circle, that may be warranted; still, why can’t it wait until a person is a private home or at least in a car?
I like it that Britain’s Prince of Wales, Prince Charles — who has tested positive for COVID-19 — has begun to place his palms together with fingers upward as if forming a “steeple,” bowing his head to well-wishers instead of wholesale shaking of hands.
Back in 1984, when I was 20, I had a bout with cancer and primitive chemotherapy that has permanently altered my immune resistance. When I can, I discreetly “wave” whenever possible.
No one needs to be an outright germophobe. I still shake hands, but I admit to sizing up numbers of attendees in groups before I attend. I’m not a hermit, merely careful.
Good, regular hand hygiene is an appropriate measure as well as regular cleaning/disinfecting of common handholds such as doorknobs, counter tops and bathroom/sink fixtures.
As a society, we are all in this together. The newly instituted practices may be eased a bit; however, we may be entering a new normal as a society. It has its good points, if we let it happen. We needn’t surrender our liberties, but we can use more common sense and not be so spoiled by our 24/7 mobile society. Slowing-down a bit just might be a prudent speed bump to avoid future pandemics, just as early day communities instituted curfews, so residents could get a good night’s sleep.