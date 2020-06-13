Marples: Cherishing what we hold dear

As Americans, we should be coming together to support a union that was designed to gradually be made “more perfect.” We have made many strides forward. Granted, there is much more positive work to be done.
However, resorting to riots, malicious looting and senseless killings only deepens the divides of mistrust and even hate. Progress often comes slowly, yet positive and kind actions have undoubtedly sped up the pace of civil rights.
One unique symbol that is hardly ever mentioned is the Liberty Bell. The final version of the bell is 2,000 pounds of 70% copper, 25% tin, and various amounts of lead, zinc, arsenic and lead. Some people claim it was cracked while tolling a visit from Revolutionary War Hero, the Marquis de Lafayette. Other versions of history say it cracked during the funeral of Chief Justice John Marshall in 1824.
Accounts differ, but the bell is most certainly cracked. Yet its inscription is its “voice.”
After President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination in 1865, between 120,000 and 140,000 people were able to pass by the open casket and the bell, carefully placed at Lincoln’s head so mourners could read the inscription: “Proclaim Liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.”
Fewer people are aware that in early 1885, the city agreed to let it travel to New Orleans for the World Cotton Centennial exposition. Large crowds mobbed the bell at each stop. In Biloxi, Mississippi, Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederate States of America, visited. He delivered a speech paying homage to it, and urging national unity.
As a society, we must set aside generations of prejudice and suspicion. We must treat all people with dignity and respect, unless they have done something unlawful or immoral to not deserve such treatment. Judging by skin color alone is not the proper way to promote peace. We need to evaluate based on the content of one’s character and their proven actions, which must be peaceful and consistent.
People are free to protest in our great land but nobody has a license to destroy our land or damage, steal,rape, pillage or kill. Recent altercations in various cities show that such people are still not the majority in such an inflamed mindset.
However, we cannot let the figurative fires keep smoldering. The lawless groups did millions of dollars in damage and their close proximity to one another made them a seeding-ground for the spread of coronavirus. I just wish we didn’t have so many crises at one time.
The actions of a relative few can ruin things for the bulk of law-abiding citizens.
This is an election year, which makes it an automatically charged atmosphere. I haven’t seen such scenes of rioting on television since I was a kid in 1968. Although I was young, I remember that year was historically scarred and marred. If anything, it set back the civil-rights movement and rubbed salt into the already debated Vietnam War. For goodness’ sake, let’s learn not to repeat that, America. This year is particularly hazardous with people using social media by blending half-truths to gel into a politics of feuding and distraction.
I like Facebook, where photos of family and friends can be seen and enjoyed. I don’t want it to become a meeting spot for procurers of hate to scheme and organize evil deeds. I also don’t care for the anonymity of social media. It has become a double-edged sword: a forum for hecklers, profanity-laced jokes. Rumors abound. You have to check mainstream sources to know what’s genuine.
Americans of all stripes should cherish our nation’s freedoms, liberties, rights and opportunities. We can lose them quickly if we don’t guard them for our posterity. Nobody needs to destroy history. That only allows young and future generations to repeat mistakes. Spreading tolerance and respect, as Lincoln and Jefferson Davis noted, requires hard ongoing work. Every American deserves a safe, secure, place to cherish what we hold dear.