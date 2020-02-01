Marples: Longview's main roads still lead to a grocery store

According to the old saying, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Many people don’t realize it but McCann Roan was named after an early Longview resident: O.P. McCann, who had a large grocery store on Fredonia Street in the early 1900s.
It is somewhat ironic at least two prominent chain grocery stores now are located on opposite ends of the modern McCann Road, along with specialty foods stores not far away. I occasionally shop at those grocery stores. I have to admit getting the bulk of my groceries at an even bigger chain store — partly for convenience-sake and mostly to stay on-budget.
In the picture-postcard above, I am amazed at the horses and wagons parked in what is still downtown Longview. And the patrons, the stores’ customers, would be driving their horses and buggies (or wagons) on dirt roads to get their supplies, regardless of whether it was rain or shine. I imagine on rainy days it would be a muddy mess for shopkeepers. It wouldn’t be delightful for their shoppers either.
At the end of the 19th century, a citizen of Longview could probably walk the distance encompassing the bulk of general stores, banks, hotels, blacksmiths and various other shops in probably within 20 minutes walking time. Today, in the early-to-mid 21st century, a resident can easily spend a couple of hours or more running errands and traversing from one edge of the city to another.
In the 1800s it was a rarity to have buildings taller than two stories high. Today, we have high-rise hospitals, banks and other industries with multiple floors — and even parking garages for automobiles that our city’s founders could never have dreamed of while holding the reins of their horses and buggies.
Coal-oil and kerosene lanterns have been replaced by the magic of electricity. Communication has improved from the Morse code telegraphy that enabled telegrams and aided newspapers such as that established by Texas Governor James S. “Big Jim” Hogg.
He was the first Texas governor to have been born in the state and had a sense for news. He ran The Longview News (a forerunner to the Longview-News-Journal) and he founded The Quitman News.
As governor, Hogg named his old friend, Capt. Bill McDonald, as captain of the Texas Rangers’ Company B, Frontier Batallion.
One little-known fact is that Gov. Hogg filed a lawsuit against John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co. and its Texas subsidiary.
At that time, Rockefeller was (and still is) considered the wealthiest person in America of all time (even adjusted for inflation). Hogg wanted Rockefeller extradited from New York. However, the governor of New York declined his request, citing a loophole that (technically) John Rockefeller had not fled from Texas. Rockefeller was never tried; but a unique aspect is that all the other employees were tried and found guilty.
It is interesting to ponder how world history would have changed if Rockefeller had been tried in a Texas courtroom.
More than likely, it would have been held in a courtroom somewhere in the relevant oil patch of Texas, probably Longview or Tyler.
When I moved to Longview some 16 years ago, my first glimpse of Methvin Street was going to get my mail at the downtown Longview post office at Methvin and Fredonia, across from the Gregg County Courthouse. While I was getting my mail, I heard some awfully loud shouting. I thought someone was engaging in a fight. When I walked-out (then in my pre-cane days), I was astonished to see one lone sidewalk preacher who appeared to be yelling into thin air. His face was almost beet red. I give him credit for his devotion.
O.H. Methvin, the founder of Longview, and O.P. McCann aren’t just connected as Longview pioneers. Their namesake streets are grafted onto each other, too.
A person can begin at Sixth and Methvin and journey westward. Then the street curves northward. After it crosses U.S. 80, Methvin becomes McCann Stree for a few blocks until you reach a stop-sign at Spur-63. Then, Methvin again, northward.
It seems nearly all roads lead to a grocery store or even two post offices in the mix. And I’ve been known to buy a newspaper along the way, too.