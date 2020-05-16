Marples: The blessings of online worship services

During this period of COVID-19 pandemic, many households have become acquainted with the concept worship services either online or via television. I have been familiar with televised church services for years.
My parents were a happy mix. My late father was Methodist/Anglican and my late mom was Roman Catholic. My dad died in 1997; mom in 2003. Although we would attend services in person, there would be times in my boyhood state of Kansas when it was too snowy to get out.
Thankfully, my dad’s First United Methodist Church in Wichita always had a Sunday broadcast on KAKE-TV (actual call letters). And, at times, my folks liked to watch Easter or Christmas Midnight Mass from Vatican City. So, this is all familiar with me. I’m at ease with it. And rest assured we’d mail in our tithes and offerings when we didn’t attend or bring it when we next went to church in person. In past years, I have even mailed a check for a few bucks to Hebrew congregations because I truly value our nation’s Judeo-Christian heritage.
I fully understand the concept of a church community. However, we are in a pandemic. Thank goodness for today’s technology.
Now, a person can pick a church or synagogue and sometimes replay services at their leisure. I even do multiple churches. In my younger days, in person in Longview, I’d physically attend as many as three different churches on a Sunday.
I don’t boast that I know everything (I don’t), but I do enjoy commonality such as the Lord’s Prayer and Apostles’ Creed being almost identical in most mainstream Protestant and Catholic churches. This isn’t surprising given Christianity is akin to a family tree. It springs from the same root, Jesus Christ.
Church is a place. Faith is in the heart. We worship our Creator and the ultimate goal to get to Heaven. I have never heard of a heaven roped off like a boxing-ring with Baptists in this corner, Lutherans in another corner, etc.
I have said for years that people are afraid to step out of their comfort-zones. When my mom was a little girl, each Catholic family in her childhood parish was assigned a specific pew and assessed a monetary “pew tax.” They sat there and nowhere else. I know most people tend to stake out their favorite spots at church; even I do. Mainly my purpose is so I have my walker within easy reach.
Yes, a church or synagogue can be social but it’s not a social-club. However, a church is intended to be a House of God. The rituals/praise may vary, but are to be reverent to the Creator. Nearly everyone likes the old hymns and I’ve grown to enjoy some contemporary church music, too. However, I admit, I like the tried-and-true. I might be more quiet in church, but I am the same friendly person I am in the “outside world.”
I’m just thankful for online and television services that bring church to those who otherwise couldn’t attend such as hospitalized patients. Hospital chaplains are excellent, yet they have rounds to cover.
Back in the 1930s, there was a colorful figure in radio named Dr John R. Brinkley. It seems ol’ Doc Brinkley (as he was known) practiced dubious medicine, yet he read from the Bible to comfort listeners. Separately, in the 1950s and 1960s, Archbishop Fulton Sheen had a weekly TV show popular among protestants and Catholics alike. It’s still in re-runs on EWTN television and online.
Granted, we cherish in-person worship. But, let’s remember to honor the glory of God. Most people enjoy the smiles, news, handshakes — and let’s face it, even gossip — within our churches. We must also be thankful for being able to view and listen to services. Let us continue offerings and prayers. The venue may change; the purpose remains unchanged.
An old slogan, and movie, says “Support Your Local Sheriff.” All I’m saying is support your local pastor, and explore others, even from home.