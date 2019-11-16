Marples: The month of the Cardinals — and consistories

The Cardinals have often made news in the month of October. Usually it is Cardinals of the baseball variety, from St. Louis. This October, it was different.
I was pleased to read the News-Journal report “Pope urges compassion in elevating 13 like-minded Cardinals” (Oct. 6) to the Roman Catholic College of Cardinals. It is the body of electors, with those under age 80, who are charged with the awesome responsibility of advising the pope and naming a successor at the time of his death. I am so happy that Pope Francis, who is 82, carried out the ceremony (called an ‘Ordinary Consistory’) in St. Peter’s Basilica with such energy and vitality, especially since he lost part of a lung due to illness as a youth.
It is even more gratifying that the pope’s newly created Cardinals reside in different parts of the world, and that none was from the United States. Although I am patriotic, it is high time that the Church go truly global and truly universal, which is what the word catholic (with a small letter C means).
Just a few weeks before the Consistory, Pope Francis took a trip to visit the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius. This caught my eye because a large city there is called Rose Hill, Mauritius. For 38 of my 55 years of life, I lived in a town named Rose Hill, in Kansas, near Wichita. Mauritius was discovered in the year 1505 and was uninhabited, except it had the dodo birds, which unfortunately became extinct by the mid 17th-century during the rule of the Dutch. Mauritius is booming economically.
Sadly, a neighboring island nation the Pope visited was Madagascar, where approximately 41% of the people practice Christianity. Despite its vast resources, Madagascar remains one of the poorest nations on earth. An incredible 75% of Madagascar’s 24 million people live on less than $2 a day, and only 13% of the population has access to electricity.
That fact should make us in East Texas stop and think of how blessed we really are. Just think for a second: Suppose if only 13% of Texans had electricity. It makes a person stop and think.
Pope Francis’s message given to the 13 recently created Cardinals was to serve with compassion and various levels were illustrated: Steadfast compassion; Emulating the compassion of Jesus; Discerning those who lack compassion and urging them to be aware of ways to show compassion in tangible, meaningful ways; and lastly imploring all of us (regardless of faiths) to have a “compassionate heart.”
I thought it was a good message. The month of October (at least in America) is a time for baseball playoffs counting down to the World Series. Maybe we all need to strive to hit a home run in defense of the poor and needy.
The month ends with All Hallow’s Eve, or “Halloween. It is followed the next day by All Saints Day, for remembering the solemnity of all the saints — known and unknown.
I love Halloween. I consider it the best of holidays when kids in my youth knocked at the door and received treats unconditionally. Sadly, today it is a holiday that has changed due to fear of tainted candy. Kids today don’t have the delightful experience of experiencing the kindness of strangers.
As adults, maybe we should learn from the message given to the Cardinals to do random acts of kindness toward our fellow men, women and children. The world would be a happier place.
In some respects Halloween was better than Christmas when I was growing up, because the townspeople gave gifts (i.e. the treats) to any and all kids who knocked at the door. I’m a devout Christian and a churchgoer, but let us widen that circle. Let the kindness and compassion begin in October and extend all year-round.