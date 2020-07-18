Marples: Time to reconcile and heal

I have read articles about the sad pulling down of monuments all across the U.S., mainly soldiers who served long ago in military service for the Confederate States of America.
I had ancestors and kin of ancestors who fought on both sides. Years ago, I joined the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War in honor of my great-grandfather Charles Marples, who served in the 3rd Minnesota Infantry.
After the war, he eventually moved to Blue Springs, Nebraska, where he died. That is the oldest recorded cemetery in Nebraska. Its Civil War monument isn’t ostentatious. It simply commemorates “those who served.” On my Williams side of the family, I had family who literally fought against other family members.
Equally respectfully, I am a life member of the Texas Society Order of the Confederate Rose and attended the funeral (remains only disinterred and removed a short distance) at a cemetery just west of Gilmer a few years ago. It was impressive to see the Confederate widow re-enactors dressed in black Victorian dresses carrying red roses to the grave.
During the Civil War, most were young men, drafted to serve a cause they believed in. Why can’t we (as an entire nation) reconcile by now? We cannot erase Confederate history (or any history) by toppling statues. The war happened. I deplore enslaving anyone.
Today’s descendants of Confederates soldiers don’t own slaves. I don’t know any African Americam today who is a slave. Years ago, I traveled more. Nearly every county courthouse (in the North and South) had a Civil War soldier depicted on the grounds. These gestures mark the greatest loss of life of any of our wars (possibly 750,000 deaths).
Controversies happened before — even across the ocean. Few people are aware that the Vatican, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church, has a real Egyptian obelisk on its grounds since 37 A.D. It is claimed that the Apostles Peter and Paul were executed near that site. The obelisk remained for 1,500 years in the same location. Only in 1586, Pope Sixtus V decided to move the statue a few hundred yards. The moral of this story: a statue was preserved, not defaced or destroyed.
Similar “protesters” gathered back then to object to the obelisk, fearing people would pray to some strange god. The people were reassured that the obelisk wouldn’t alter our Christian faith. Calmer heads prevailed.
Most people have regrets, even Jefferson Davis. At the end of his life, Davis openly said so publicly in the 1880s, urging unity in the nation. Southerners listened and complied.
It’s unnerving that today’s angry mobs resort to vigilante crime. Why punish innocent citizens alive today for the sins of generations long deceased? What is startling, some of those depicted on statues later tried to build a life of redemption. I personally believe in redemption. Some families regard symbols as a quiet, peaceful, heritages — not badges of hate .
I realize the issue of racial harmony needs to be politely discussed in America today. I want peace and for everyone to get a fair, equal shake. We are embroiled in slogans that almost incite conflict, rather than soothe conflict. To me, “All lives should matter.” Most police are honest stewards who protect and serve us all. Without them, we’d have chaos.
This cannot be “out of sight, out of mind.” Artifacts (even statues) can be art and a teaching tool to make the future better. When I look at any statue, I want to look for “goodness” in it. If credible controversy existed, let that be calmly stated.
I hope Longview’s Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn can remain. Many ladies decades ago spent years raising money for that statue. It has local significance. This statue is not ostentatious. It fits the category of “history for us all.”
I hope it can remain. Remember the obelisk at the Vatican? This statue can be considered compatible to a Longview landmark with no ill will. Liberties and freedoms must be carefully nurtured. Almighty God endowed America with those truths. Respecting others is the first step toward sincere healing.