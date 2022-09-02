Marples: Visiting with Gorbachev

Just days ago came news of the death of the former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at age 91.
Back in the year 2007, I drove to the Belo Mansion in Dallas to hear a lecture by Gorbachev. Little did I know that on that evening, I would be able to talk to him (one-on-one) via the same interpreter he had used when talking to President Ronald Reagan at summits at Reykjavik and at Malta some years previous.
I asked Gorbachev a rather loaded question as to whether he agreed with me that we need to preserve water wells, build more reservoirs, and use less pesticides that can seep into nearby storm sewers. Gorbachev completely agreed with my thoughts.
I noted where my late grandparents and great-grandparents in Kansas and Nebraska had water wells. He noted his grandparents likewise had wells.
Gorbachev was officially an atheist, but his grandparents in the Ukraine were Eastern Orthodox Christians.
He looked me square in the eye, and I looked at him squarely in the eye. I truly feel down deep he was a “closet Christian” for lack of a better term.
Some people credit Reagan for bringing down the Berlin Wall. Others credit Pope John Paul II. While both of these men were great orators, it was really Gorbachev who gave the nod of real power to signal liberation for the East Germans.
Reagan didn’t have such power. The pope didn’t have any power there at all. But, Gorbachev did. I think Gorbachev knew that his action would eventually lead to his ouster. Great men are those who dare to do great things at great personal cost.
I don’t think Gorbachev cared for current Russian President Vladimir Putin one iota. Putin is ruthless and a throwback to the old die-hard rigid communist party. Gorbachev, on the other hand, was the champion of “perestroika” (restructuring) and “Glasnost” (openness).
I believe if there is any hope of Russia thriving and even having a hint of progress for the common people, it will be thanks to Mikhail Gorbachev and nobody else.
I’m glad I met and visited with Gorbachev. He was the only man I ever knew who could give a lecture and play chess at the same time. Remarkable man. May he rest in peace.