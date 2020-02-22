Marples: Washington's birthday, and Tusculum

When I was growing up, Washington’s Birthday and Lincoln’s Birthday were totally different and distinct days, Feb. 22 and 12, respectively.
In most public schools (including mine) portraits of the notable Presidents Washington and Lincoln hung on the schoolroom walls in prominent places. Today, we live in a regimented society that has blended the two birthdays into a generic, morphed, and I might even say a bland third Monday in February holiday with the catchall name “President’s Day.”
This was aided by an insecure Congress and President Lyndon Johnson, who signed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” into law on June 28, 1968. It made banks, schools, post offices and federal offices move all holidays to Mondays for a convenient three-day weekend. Yet it did a disservice by nudging not only Washington and Lincoln’s birthdays but also Christopher Columbus’ (and now Martin Luther King, Jr.’s) which have a day ostensibly to honor their birthday, but often misses their actual birthday by this shortcut holiday alignment formula. It’s a wonder politicians haven’t moved Christmas Day to a Monday out of convenience.
While I see the rationale for uniformly Monday bank holidays, I do think they distort genuine history.
As far as I’m concerned George Washington’s birthday was (and will always be) Feb. 22 (1832).
Few people today realize that life-expectancy for the average American in the year 1789 (when George Washington became President of the United States) was about 38 years. That was the primary reason our nation’s Founders decreed in the U.S. Constitution that the minimum age to qualify to become president is 35 or older. The Founders wanted someone older and more mature than a congressman or senator.
Interestingly, an institution of higher learning was founded during Washington’s lifetime in Tennessee, called Tusculum University. Although George Washington was baptized Anglican where he was a vestryman and warden for over 15 years; it is sad that revisionist historians want to tag him with the bland label “Deist” (or believer in a plain, generic deity). I am just glad that Washington had religious faith and carried a prayer book with him. Tusculum University was (and is) primarily associated with the Presbyterian Church.
Tusculum was an ancient city of Latium, the region just southeast of Rome and the home of many noteworthy individuals, namely Cicero. Tusculum also happens to be a city in Greene County, Tennessee. The Presbyterian Church sponsored churches, schools and other institutions of higher learning, named Tusculum, including Tusculum Masonic Lodge No. 86 of Awalt (later annexed into part of modern-day Longview).
The local church is the Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church, founded in 1847. While the Longview church building has been renovated somewhat, the church is the oldest in Gregg County. It’s remarkable that the neighborhood began with three roots: the church (Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church), the Lodge (Tusculum Lodge No. 86), and the school (now Pine Tree Independent School District).
Some years ago, the scholar Jim Rumsey noted that the town of Awalt’s namesake, Solomon Awalt, was a Presbyterian minister and a master Mason from Tennessee. In 1847, The Cumberland Presbyterian Church was chartered here by the Rev. Awalt.
In December 1850, Rev. Awalt and a group consisting of eight other master masons who met in the small one-room log cabin of the Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church near the intersection of today’s Pine Tree Road and Reel Road. A letter was signed by Solomon Awalt, G. S. Templeton, R. L. Askew, B. R. Crosby, B. W. Witcher, J. J. McGee, Simeon W. Weaver, Augustus Mosley, and T. R. Mings. A certificate of approval for a Lodge was issued by Andrew Neill and Grand Secretary A. S. Ruthven.
Whether it is Washington’s birthday or the village of Awal, later part of Longview, now colloquially nicknamed the Pine Tree neighborhood of Longview. Neither legacy should be forgotten. Remembering precise history helps us cement our connections to what exists today.