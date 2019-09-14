Marples: 45 years since Expo '74 and 'Rumble in the Jungle'

It’s hard to believe 45 years have passed since I attended my first (and only) world’s fair in Spokane, Washington. I was then almost 11 years old. It was somewhat ironic: I attended a world’s fair even before I attended a state fair, county fair, or even community fair.
It was only due to fate (or happenstance) that I did things in inverse order. And it was only a few years later that I was playing trumpet and marching in my school’s marching band at state fair parades and lower-level fairs.
The world’s fair I attended was dubbed “Expo ‘74,” which had its venue in the unlikely city of Spokane. I was lucky my dad had two sisters who were twins (the late Ida and Ina Marples) and my dad’s younger brother Charles P. Marples who lived within driving distance at Yakima.
My uncle Charles drove my parents and myself to Spokane. I distinctly remember uncle Charles taking us across a suspension bridge, which is a bridge whereby the deck is hung below suspension cables on vertical suspenders. It was very windy and the bridge was swaying.
My grandmother Dora Marples attended the other world’s fair held in Washington state 12 years earlier, at Seattle in 1962. For decades, my grandmother kept a silk pillow with an embroidered picture of Seattle’s “Space Needle” on it. Little did I know that I’d visit Seattle’s Space Needle after our visit to Spokane.
The world’s fair at Spokane, or Expo ‘74, taught me more than any textbook ever could. I saw American Indian tepees. I saw a Japanese man with a rickshaw who only charged 25 cents a ride. I had seen pictures of rickshaws before, but never actually saw a human being pulling a rickshaw with another human as a passenger until that day — and no, I wasn’t the rider. There were scores of ethnic food vendors, which greatly interested my mom. I saw exhibits of various cultures (especially European, South America and Asian) and heard languages I had never heard spoken back in my native Kansas, such as Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Filipino and others.
When I got back to Kansas after that trip, I had seen a lot and learned a lot. It was by far one of the most educational years I ever had. My uncle Charles intentionally drove past the Shriners Hospital for Crippled and Burned Children in Spokane because he knew my dad was a Shriner. He also drove past the Grotto Clinic, offering “free dentistry” to children. Uncle Charles was a member of the Grotto. I, myself, later joined both the Shriners and the Grotto when I matured to adulthood.
By that August, I was back in school at Rose Hill, Kansas, (a Wichita suburb) and the sights I saw proved useful in my studies. I could answer teachers’ questions and was suddenly more well-versed in geography. Both domestic and foreign maps suddenly became easier for me to identify specific locations.
I remember watching on television “The Rumble in the Jungle,” the historic prizefight held at Kinshasa, Zaire, between then champion George Foreman of Marshall and Muhammad Ali of Louisville, Kentucky. Ali added energy, glamour and thrills to a sport that would have been drab without him.
As I watched the Foreman-Ali fight on television, I saw Ali on the ropes, taking an enormous number of punches to the midsection thrown by Foreman. I initially thought Ali was in trouble, but then noticed Ali covering his head with his boxing-gloves. Thus, Ali perfected the art of the “Rope-a-Dope” by letting his opponent expend energy.
The tactic worked. In the waning seconds of the eighth round, Ali saw a weakened Foreman and launched a flurry of punches, including a vicious right hand to Foreman’s jaw, knocking Foreman to the canvas and enabling Ali to regain the world championship title for the second time. Ali is now deceased. In his later years, he battled a lingering yet aggressive form of Parkinson’s Disease. It proved to be his toughest-ever opponent.