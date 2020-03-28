McAlister: Being reminded of our place in the universe

These past few weeks have been marked by dramatic changes in our everyday routines, in the way we eat, think, live and relate to other people.
President Donald Trump has invoked “wartime authority” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, while Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order which, among other things, temporarily bans dining inside at restaurants and bars, while allowing takeout and drive-thru service. U.S. automakers have shut down factories in North America. New York and California are among states whose governors have imposed complete, or near-complete, lockdowns. Colleges and universities have canceled classes or switched to online instruction. Churches are live-streaming their services. Our own Longview Public Library shut its doors to inside use, temporarily introduced curbside pickup and is now closed until an indefinite date. And the list goes on.
In some ways, the temporary changes to our habits can be welcome. This is, after all, the Lenten season. Christians all over the world are reminded that the Lamb of God came to taste death for our redemption. We should use the additional time we are given to come to grips with our own mortality, a subject we of the 21st century, intoxicated with modern technology and medical progress, often seek to avoid at all costs. We have been too prone to forget that “we are but dust, and to dust we will return.” We did not imagine that we would one day suddenly be at the mercy of tiny microscopic beings, but here we are.
And yet, life must go on. Our leaders — national, state, and local — have a delicate balance to strike. They must be concerned for the health and well-being of the public, as we all should be. But there is a grave danger in overreacting to this virus. The president, his faults notwithstanding, is surely right in his concern that proposed cures not be worse than the disease. We certainly should not heed the advice of poor young Greta Thunberg (Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2019), who said regarding climate change, “I don’t want you to be calm. I want you to panic.” Decisions made for populations in haste and fear rarely work out well. Prudence should be the watchword.
R.R. Reno of First Things is concerned for the resilience of social institutions in our nation as we weather this storm. Prolonged lockdowns could, if we are not careful, cause our already fragile social fabric to wither even further. He writes, “Beware public health officials who advise burning the village in order to get rid of the pestilence … There are many things more important than physical survival — love, honor, beauty, and faith. Anyone who believes that our earthly existence is worth preserving ‘at any cost’ will accept slavery.”
If this crisis ends with the result that our every movement in and out of our homes is monitored, we will have lost something priceless and irreplaceable.
From time to time throughout the history of our nation, presidents have proclaimed national days of prayer and fasting in times of crisis. These calls should be taken to heart. Prayers should be made for those who have contracted the virus, and for the doctors and nurses who tend to them. We should pray for the workers who have lost or will lose their livelihoods as a result of this ordeal, and for the owners of small businesses that may not come back if the crisis lasts for an extended period of time. The overstressed but heroic truck drivers who are working extended hours transporting food and other necessities from place to place to guarantee that grocery store shelves do not remain empty should be remembered, along with the many homeless and destitute. And we should not forget to pray for our elected officials at every level of government who are faced with dilemmas, the gravity of which have not been felt in the lifetimes of most of us until now.
In recent years, certain activist groups have had great success in promoting “pride parades” and something called Pride Month. But what we need most of all in this critical hour is not pride, which after all is the deadliest of the seven deadly sins, but humility before a loving but just Creator. The humility to realize that we are not the center of the universe will, in the final analysis, do more to sustain our society than all the public health announcements in the world, however necessary.