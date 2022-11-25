McAlister: Consequences for our freedoms

“Every high civilization decays by forgetting obvious things.” — G.K. Chesterton
A recurring theme in the writings of George Orwell, seen particularly in his novel “Nineteen Eighty-Four” (1949), is the abuse of language in the hands of those who wield power. Those who rule Oceania seek to transform the basic intuitions of its people by repeating slogans such as “War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength.”
Though Orwell (born Eric Blair) was a self-described socialist, he was an opponent of totalitarianism on both right and left, and was sensitive to the ways those with a “progressive” mentality could manipulate language to the detriment of truth, justice and freedom.
If Orwell were around today, he could see that Big Brother is alive and well. A law titled the Inflation Reduction Act, which does just about everything but reduce inflation, is one example of this tendency. But a more egregious instance of this is the Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives a few months back (in which every Democrat and 47 Republicans voted in favor) and which the U.S. Senate voted to advance to the floor last week (with 12 spineless Republicans joining all 50 Democrats in favor).
As of this writing, there is at least one more hurdle to overcome before making it to the president’s desk.
It should go without saying that the Respect for Marriage Act shows no respect at all for the institution of holy matrimony. In addition to codifying the U.S. Supreme Court’s lamentable decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), the bill suggests that same-sex unions are of a piece with interracial marriages, which were upheld in the high court’s Loving v. Virginia decision back in 1967. This is preposterous as it is insidious.
When I first attended ETBU in the early 1980s, I met an interracial couple there whom I frequently encountered in the cafeteria during the lunch hour. They were immensely likeable, and as far as I could tell, just about everyone had no trouble accepting them. They went on to marry and produce several children.
At no time did it ever occur to me that this fertile union could be considered a stepping-stone to same-sex “marriages,” which are sterile by nature. Marriage, in the larger Christian tradition, has never been about race, but is a one-flesh union between husband and wife with an intrinsic connection to the propagation of, and care for, new human beings; moreover it is pre-political. The fact that not every marriage produces children does not alter this fundamental aspect of the institution.
Assuming this bill becomes law, the consequences for our freedoms could be dire. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah warns, “Religious Americans will be subject to potentially ruinous litigation, while the tax-exempt status of certain charitable organizations, educational institutions, and non-profits will be threatened.”
Lee’s amendment to prevent these potential hazards was rejected. Some may dismiss his fears as alarmist, but given the overall trajectory of this president and the current congress, I find them entirely plausible.
At the end of “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” we find a broken, demoralized Winston Smith choosing to make peace with his tormentors and agree that two plus two equals five. Will this scene be replayed in 21st century America from here on out? Only time will tell.