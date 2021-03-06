McAlister: Consequences of the Equality Act

Texas has recently been recovering from the effects of a once-in-a-lifetime snowstorm. A piece of legislation that has once again been introduced and passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, assuming it is passed by the U.S. Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, may well trigger a tsunami of biblical proportions across the whole nation, as a result of which our social fabric may never be the same again.
I am speaking of H.R. 5, otherwise known as the Equality Act. The word “equality” has for a long time been what the late social and political philosopher Richard Weaver would have called a “god-term,” a word that has acquired a sacred and almost magical air about it, so that anything advanced in its name has a great chance of succeeding, even if the label turns out to be misleading.
The bill’s stated purpose is “to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes.” The addition of sexual orientation and gender identity as ways to classify human beings is a relatively recent innovation in our society, and comes with its own set of problems, as will soon be evident.
As one reads the bill, it becomes evident that LGBTQ people, as such, are presumed to exist on the same conceptual level as that of women, which turns out to be much to the disadvantage of the latter.
All biological distinctions are effectively eviscerated in this act. It officially amends the 1964 Civil Rights Act by replacing the word “sex” with “sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity)”.
This effectively imports the sophistry of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion in Bostock v. Clayton Co. (2020). The term “public accommodation” now includes virtually any location outside of a private residence. The act adds that “The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 … shall not provide a claim concerning, or a defense to a claim under a covered title, or provide a basis for challenging the application or enforcement of a covered title.” The clear implication is that, under this act, all Americans will be required to bow before the gods of our new sexual and gender ideologies or else be content to become second-class citizens or worse.
The real-life consequences of this legislation are myriad. Christian adoption and foster care agencies will not be allowed to live out their convictions that children are best cared for by a married mother and father. Biological males who claim to be female will be allowed to compete against girls on women’s sports teams, and the latter will be unable to do anything about it.
Sexual privacy in women’s restrooms will become a thing of the past. Doctors and nurses with religious objections to abortion and infanticide will be coerced against their will to participate, or else lose their livelihoods. Needless to say, our First Amendment freedoms in general will be suffocated, assuming that the Equality Act’s architects really mean what they say, and its passage meets with docile acceptance.
I do not enjoy being the bearer of bad tidings, but the threat posed by this bill is grave indeed.
A thoughtful and courageous American whose name you would know wrote almost 60 years ago: “A just law is a man-made code that squares with the moral law or the law of God. An unjust law is a code that is out of harmony with the moral law. ... All segregation statutes are unjust because segregation distorts the soul and damages the personality.”
In the year 2021, it is difficult to imagine an ideology more soul-distorting and personality-damaging than the nihilism that destroys the beauty of male and female, emotionally and spiritually crippling so many of our youth. The irony of all this is that the false prophets preaching this nihilism have so loudly proclaimed that “Love wins!” Perhaps we would do well to read St. Paul on that subject.