McAlister: Declining to participate in America's demise

“… More than half the women in my administration are women.” — President Joe Biden
John D. Foster’s recent column (“Moran should avoid abyss of partisan politics,” Feb.3) decries what he considers to be the partisan tone adopted by our new congressman, Nathaniel Moran.
Dismayed by Moran’s contention that the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress have been taking us in “the wrong direction,” Foster responds by listing what he deems to be important achievements of the current regime. He assumes them all to be self-evidently good.
But there are legitimate reasons for opposing several of the items he lists. The Inflation Reduction Act, far from doing anything to stem the inflation largely caused by the Biden administration’s policies, is instead a vehicle to force-feed a green energy agenda. The installment of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, another accomplishment touted by Foster, was preceded by hearings in which she was unwilling to define the word “woman,” explaining that she was “not a biologist.”
This is like saying only a veterinarian can define what a dog is.
The claims of “historic job growth” and “historic low unemployment” hide a murkier picture of a country in which a large number of Americans have dropped out of the job market, millions who do work are living paycheck to paycheck and the national debt has ballooned to $31.5 trillion.
Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris open borders policy has created a chaotic and tragic mess in which only the drug cartels and human traffickers truly benefit. If opposing the Biden-Harris agenda as typified by these measures is “partisan,” then perhaps Moran has little choice but to engage in some partisanship.
There is more. When President Biden signed the misnamed Respect for Marriage Act, he condemned what he considered the “hundreds of callous and cynical laws” recommended by state legislators to protect minors from bodily mutilation in the name of so-called “gender affirmation.”
He equated those who oppose such mutilation with racists and anti-Semites. This is the president who promised in his inaugural to bring “unity” to America. Unity on whose terms, might I ask?
To Foster, it seems, “proving you aren’t an idiot” means acquiescing in the progressive evolution of society, in which the goal posts are continually moving and global elites get to determine what is “the right side of history.”
For a conservative or traditionalist like myself, avoiding idiocy requires heeding the wisdom of the past, drawing on our religious traditions and standing against the “terrible simplifiers” (to borrow from Jacob Burckhardt), the social engineers who are busy splitting society into atomistic individuals with endless artificial rights and no obligations except to the ruling bureaucracies, which can easily become oppressive. This is increasingly the status quo in 21st century America. But too many of our fellow Americans are in denial.
Recent events make it clear that the far left has had remarkable success in changing the American landscape, having conducted what the Marxist Antonio Gramsci called “the long march through the institutions” of American society.
The alphabet soup acronyms LGBTQ, CRT, DEI and ESG represent aspects of that larger movement that has colonized much of American life. And the contemporary Democratic Party (at least the leadership) is fully in the grip of this alien ideology. The Democrats long ago abandoned the ideals and principles which animate both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.
Moran, in my judgment, may be forgiven for declining to participate in hastening America’s demise.