McAlister: Healing our erosion of trust and social bonds

“There is no life that is not in community, And no community not lived in praise of God .” —T. S. Eliot
I read with interest the recent letter from Richard Cherwitz (“Demise of democracy,” June 24). Cherwitz refers to an article in the left-leaning Guardian reporting on a University of Chicago survey suggesting that “approximately 12 million American adults believe violence is justified to restore Donald Trump’s presidency.”
Upon finding the article on the internet and reading through it, I found some things Cherwitz did not mention but which are important to keep in mind in putting this all in perspective.
The survey was conducted by the Chicago Project on Security and Threats (CPOST) and asked participants (4,046 people in all) to respond to a number of hypothetical situations in which they believe force would be justified.
Of the respondents, 4.4% believed force was justified to bring Trump back to the White House. But there were other questions asked.
13.9% said force was needed to “achieve political goals that I support.” In addition, 12.4% believed force was justified to restore the federal “right” to abortion. That last is significant: considering that most abortion advocates make their home in today’s Democratic Party, one can conclude that, if the polling is accurate, a much larger threat of violence may exist among elements of the left than with the Trumpian zealots.
The death threats on certain Supreme Court justices after the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last year are indicative of this.
To be sure, more Americans than in previous decades are flirting with the notion of political violence to achieve desired ends, and that is cause for grave concern. I would differ with Cherwitz in his implication that this problem somehow only exists on the political right. The heart of the problem may be the erosion of trust, both the lack of trust individuals have in institutions (sadly justified in many cases) and also horizontal trust between neighbors.
In the 1990s, then-first lady Hillary Clinton co-opted an African proverb for her own purposes: ”It takes a village to raise a child.” What is often forgotten is that a true village cannot exist without strong and stable families, which Mrs. Clinton’s chosen ideology has done much to undermine. That stability, and a sense of life’s purpose, has been diminishing among Americans for quite some time.
In his 1953 masterwork “The Quest for Community,” the late sociologist Robert Nisbet noticed already a fraying of the bonds holding American society together, a problem much more acute 70 years later.
“The modern release of the individual from traditional ties of class, religion, and kinship has made him free; but … this freedom is accompanied not by the sense of creative release but by the sense of disenchantment and alienation”, observed Nisbet. “The alienation of man from historic moral certitudes has been followed by the sense of man’s alienation from fellow man.”
Such alienation may explain the popularity of a common T-shirt which features the image of a deceased rap artist along with the slogan, “Trust nobody.” No wonder we lash out at each other.
Cherwitz suggests, “One partial solution might be to begin a national conversation about domestic terrorism, discovering how to recognize it and stop it — just as we did after 9/11.”
I am not so sure. Considering how the Biden Justice Department defines “domestic terrorists” (e.g., concerned parents at school board meetings, peaceful pro-life activists, etc.), I am a bit skeptical.
Surely, Cherwitz would agree that combating violent extremism should not entail silencing opinions he doesn’t like. Any solution to our current disorder should include a commitment to restore the social and familial bonds that have sustained us in the past, and that is something which the fashionable leftism now dominating our national life simply cannot deliver.