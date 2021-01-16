McAlister: Let us vow to do better

I was returning home from work before I learned of the horrible events of Jan. 6. That was a sucker punch to those who love our country, regardless of political affiliation.
Because the rioting mob — a small portion of those who had gathered in Washington, D.C., that day — and those who breached the security of the Capitol, presented themselves as supporters of the outgoing President Trump, they were roundly condemned by just about everyone, and rightly so.
Truly patriotic Americans do not assault the symbols of our nation. Yet many of the media organizations who were loudest in denouncing this were more or less mum when mobs of a different motivation, under the cover of BLM and Antifa, were looting and burning businesses (many of them minority-owned), attacking police, and defacing and toppling statues, among other activities. While the QAnon-inspired fanatics are repugnant, they do not have anywhere near the power and influence that the left-wing movements have amassed among large corporations, governmental entities and the mass media.
It is crucial to keep in mind that there is continuity between the recent assault on the Capitol and the tumultuous events of the last year. 2020 was a momentous and unusually turbulent year in the history of our nation (and also the world). From sea to shining sea, the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed an unprecedented series of state and local regulations, many of which were devastating to small businesses and ordinary Americans of all kinds. Jobs were lost, suicides rose and mental health problems skyrocketed.
Most troubling were decrees that imposed draconian limits on church attendance in states like New York and California, which would lead to pushback in the form of recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. There were, of course, moments of grace, humor, and compassion which would relieve our long ordeal. But what stands out, unfortunately, is the unsettling revelation of what too many Americans have become — in a word, idolaters.
Every day at my place of employment, I encounter all sorts of people from all walks of life, some friendly, some not. But I notice that a lot of people wear T-shirts with messages on them. Some of the messages are benign and unremarkable. But all too often, I see T-shirt messages that are narcissistic and anti-social in their manner, and their general tenor can be summed up in the following phrase: “Everyone but me is an idiot.”
This fits in very well with so much of what we encounter on social media, which often proves unsociable, and popular culture in general encourages an endless parade of navel-gazing. Too many of us are addicted to screens, and millions of young people have since infancy grown up behind the walls of a silicone prison which they hold between their fingers. Too few of us know our physical neighbors. We are ensconced in our political and cultural tribes, some obsessed with race or with gender fluidity, others worshipping or despising the “Orange Man.” How many of us talk with our neighbors over the fence, or over coffee, and actually listen to them?
So it is clear that our social ties have frayed, and we are a deeply divided nation. Modern ideologies and the ancient curse of original sin have alike wreaked havoc on what remains of our common life. The incoming president has vowed to “unite” Americans, but that can only happen when we have a clear understanding of who we are and what we are made for.
Unless we re-commit ourselves to loving God and loving our neighbor as sacred Scripture implores us, we are condemned to endless rioting and recriminations. Let us vow to do better, for the sake of rising and future generations.