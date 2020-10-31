McAlister: Navigating the new apocalypse

For a number of years now, I have observed a parade of phenomena which has created dismay and alarm among many of us. These have ranged from the rapid multiplication of the national debt, to the birth dearth and the redefinition of marriage, family and gender; to the ubiquitous idolatry of the smartphone; to the ever-increasing ugliness and incivility in social media and politics; to the apocalyptic atmosphere unleashed in the wake of COVID-19, which perhaps will be named Time magazine’s “Disease of the Year.”
Even the proliferation of dyed hair in young women — in hues of purple, green and other colors not naturally occurring in human hair — while seeming innocuous to many, reeks of inner disorder and disquiets my soul. As the poet William Butler Yeats put it many decades ago, “Things fall apart; the center cannot hold.” Time will tell whether the Apocalypse has indeed arrived, but it is safe to say that these are not normal times, to the extent that any times can be deemed normal.
As I write this, the national elections come to a head, but I harbor no illusion that my choices for national, state, or local offices will in any sense usher in the kingdom of God upon this Earth. Such illusions have proven futile in the past, and no doubt will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. While elections do matter, and can be used to advance the common good if we choose wisely, such hopes will be chastened by the persistence of human fallibility. It was for good reason that Jesus informed Pilate, “My kingdom is not of this world.”
I have engaged in much reflection on human fallibility of late. This is a subject upon which we continually find ourselves in denial. Since the Age of Enlightenment, Western societies have been, to one degree or another, intoxicated with the idea of Progress. As one wag put it, “Every day and in every way, things are getting better and better” — except that we aren’t, not really.
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed our vulnerabilities anew. Various medical authorities associated with the WHO, the CDC, and the NIH often proved unreliable when it came to conveying consistently accurate information on fighting the virus, sometimes changing their tune as time went on. Various lockdowns imposed by civil authorities in order to slow the spread bore bad fruit, including massive job loss and increasing mental health crises. Many have since concluded that ceding de facto authority to a coterie of unelected “experts” is a bridge too far.
More tragic has been the recurring impulse, over the last two-and-a-half centuries, to jettison the wisdom and traditions of the past and start, as it were, from scratch. When combined with hostility to religious principles, this has been devastating. Ideologies beginning from abstracted “rights of man” end in the guillotine and the gulag. The explosion of rage and destruction in major cities across our nation this past summer has seemed a bad omen for the future, barring divine intervention.
As we survey the whole spectacle of social disintegration, ruin and misery which is before our eyes and ears, there lurks the temptation to throw our hands up in despair, believing all is lost. But we must not yield to despair. We walk as wayfarers and pilgrims in this world, and if we acknowledge a world beyond this one, our sojourn is not in vain.
To echo T. S. Eliot, “For us, there is only the trying. The rest is not our business.”